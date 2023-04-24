As most of Maine’s newspapers go up for sale, a new nonprofit enters the mix to buy them

This move follows last month’s announcement by Masthead Maine owner Reade Brower that he is looking to offload his media holdings or bring on another investor , casting uncertainty on the future of the bulk of Maine’s local news ecosystem. Brower’s group owns all but one of the state’s daily newspapers and many of its larger weeklies.

Longtime Maine journalist Bill Nemitz announced Sunday that his new nonprofit, the Maine Journalism Foundation, would be throwing its hat in the ring to acquire Masthead Maine , the group that encompasses five daily newspapers and 25 weekly publications in the Pine Tree State.

As soon as a Maine media mogul announced plans to sell his modest newspaper empire , a potential local buyer mobilized to snap it up.

“Seeing what’s happened in other markets, we fully anticipated that some of the same predatory behavior we’ve seen befall other newspapers might come our way,” said Nemitz, who last year retired as a columnist from the Portland Press Herald, one of Masthead Maine’s flagship publications. “Journalism and Maine are both sufficiently woven into my DNA that I couldn’t simply sit back and watch terrible things happen to both.”

To this end, the Maine Journalism Foundation has embarked on a $15 million fundraising drive to acquire Masthead Maine and “nurture and invest in the papers” moving forward, said Nemitz. As of Monday afternoon, the group had raised just over $21,000, and plans to court funds from foundations and individuals with deeper pockets.

“It’s too soon at this point for us to tell who else is out there, and what kind of competition this may be,”said Nemitz, who is joined on the board of the foundation by veteran media leaders Emily Barr and Bill Burke. “But we, at this point, have a seat at the table.”

Nemitz and Brower have had conversations regarding a potential sale, both said, but Brower, 66, emphasized that “people have to trust my process,” and didn’t rule out selling to a corporate entity.

Reade Brower in Rockland, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2017. Late last month, Brower announced that he was looking to offload his media holdings or bring on another investor, casting uncertainty on the future of the bulk of Maine’s local news ecosystem. GRETA RYBUS/NYT/NYT

“I think it’s like a wait and see,” he said. “I’m supportive of looking at all of the options.”

Brower has owned the Press Herald, the Kennebec Journal in Augusta, and the Morning Sentinel in Waterville since 2015, when he purchased the parent company from financier S. Donald Sussman. Since then, he has brought a bevy of other smaller publications across the state under the Masthead Maine banner, cultivating a one-man conglomorate that the Columbia Journalism Review called an “unparalleled consolidation of local news.”

Nearly 200 workers at the Press Herald and the Morning Sentinel are represented by The News Guild of Maine, which Nemitz considers “very much allies” with the Foundation. The union issued a measured response to the potential of a nonprofit buyer, noting in a tweeted statement that they “have many questions about what their proposal would mean for our coworkers.”

“We feel this is a good faith effort to preserve local ownership of the paper, and we’re really interested to learn more,” said Megan Gray, an arts reporter at the Press Herald and the president of the union.

As corporate owners continue to hollow out and shutter local newspapers nationwide, the nonprofit newsroom model is growing in popularity. Over 135 such outlets have launched since 2017, according to the Institute for Nonprofit News, approximately double the number in the previous five-year period. In Maine, nonprofit startups like the Maine Monitor, the Harpswell Anchor, and Amjambo Africa, a free publication about the African diaspora, have sprung up to help counteract the state’s growing news desert.

The Foundation, Nemitz said, is still weighing the specific business model it would opt for should they purchase Masthead Maine. The main goal right now, he said, is to avoid a purchase by a hedge fund or venture capital group.

“We’re hoping that first and foremost, people get to keep their local news,” he said.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.