1948 Olympic bronze medalist Herb Douglas dies at 101

“In every role that he filled, as an aspiring athlete from Hazelwood, as a student-athlete and University trustee, and as an esteemed businessman, Olympian, and community leader, Herb Douglas excelled,” Pittsburgh chancellor Patrick Gallagher said. “He was both a champion himself and a champion of others, never hesitating to open doors of opportunity and help people pursue their own success.”

The University of Pittsburgh, where Mr. Douglas starred on the football and track teams before later serving in various roles for his alma mater, including on the board of trustees, said he died Saturday.

PITTSBURGH — Herb Douglas, who turned a chance encounter with Jesse Owens as a teenager into fuel to win a bronze medal in the long jump at the 1948 Olympics, has died. He was 101.

Mr. Douglas, a Pittsburgh native, was 14 when he met Owens, the American track and field star who won four gold medals in sprints and the long jump at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Owens spoke at an elementary school near the Hazelwood neighborhood where Mr. Douglas grew up.

“I prayed every day to stand on the podium and make the Olympic team,” Mr. Douglas said. “I was standing near the door. I told him that I ran track in junior high school, did 21 feet 8 inches in the long jump, ran 100 yards in 10.4, and high-jumped 6 feet. He told me that was better than he did at my age, and ‘keep up the good work.’”

He encouraged Mr. Douglas to go to college. Mr. Douglas eventually checked both items — the Olympics and a college education.

Mr. Douglas hoped to compete at the 1944 Olympics, but they were canceled due to World War II. After starting his college career at Xavier University in New Orleans, a historically Black university, he returned home to Pittsburgh to work at his father’s parking garage.

Mr. Douglas eventually enrolled at Pitt in 1945, becoming one of the first African Americans to play football for the Panthers while also starring on the track team. He won four intercollegiate championships in the long jump and another in the 100-yard dash at Pitt and three AAU titles in the long jump. He earned a spot on the 1948 US Olympic team after finishing runner-up to Willie Steele at the Olympic trials.

Mr. Douglas’s leap of 24-feet-9 inches at the 1948 Olympics in London carried him to bronze behind gold-medalist Steele and silver-medalist Thomas Bruce of Australia.

“As the years went on, I accepted that third place like it was first place,” Mr. Douglas told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2021.

Mr. Douglas hoped to go into coaching after earning his master’s degree in education from Pitt in 1950 but found few coaching opportunities in his hometown before going into the corporate world.

He worked in sales and marketing, starting at Pabst Brewing Co. He moved to Philadelphia when he joined Schieffelin and Co., which was later acquired by Moet Hennessy. He became a vice president, among the first Black executives at that level, and worked there 30 years.

Mr. Douglas maintained close ties with his alma mater throughout his life, establishing the Herb P. Douglas scholarship and serving as a mentor to track star Roger Kingdom, who went on to win gold in the 110-meter hurdles at the 1984 and 1988 Olympics.

“We developed such a bond that I started to call him ‘Daddy Herb,’ ” Kingdom said. “He inspired me in so many ways but gave me two very important directives. First, finish my degree as I promised my mother. Second, he shared his secret for success: ‘Always analyze, organize, initiate, and follow through.’”

Mr. Douglas was inducted into the inaugural Pitt athletics Hall of Fame class in 2018. The university also is naming the 300-meter indoor track at its planned Victory Heights facility after Mr. Douglas.

“His incredible intellect and determination were only surpassed by his personal kindness,” Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said. “Pitt Athletics is forever indebted to his passion and support.”

Mr. Douglas remained friendly with Owens. His work often took him through Chicago, near where Owens lived.

“We talked every week for 20 years until he died in 1980,” Mr. Douglas said. “I felt I should do something to memorialize his career. I always tried to imitate him. He was a giving man.”

Mr. Douglas co-founded the nonprofit International Athletic Association. The group’s showpiece, the Jesse Owens International Trophy Award, has been awarded for athletic excellence and humanitarianism.

Mr. Douglas also created the Jesse Owens Global Award for Peace. It is presented every two years to a world leader with a sports background. Among the winners were Nelson Mandela; Kofi Annan, the former secretary general of the United Nations; Juan Antonio Samaranch, the former head of the International Olympic Committee; and the cable television pioneer Ted Turner.

At the ceremony in 1995, Mr. Douglas recalled, “Jesse used to say, ‘We all came here on different boats, but if we all don’t row together, America will sink.’ I’m going to do all I can to keep it afloat.”

Born March 9, 1922, Mr. Douglas leaves his wife, Minerva (Brice), a daughter, Barbara Joy Ralston, four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. His son, Herbert P. Douglas III, died last year.

When Mr. Douglas won his Olympic medal, the first by a Pittsburgh native, he gave it to his mother. Almost daily, she took it from its place on her living-room wall and wore it, hoping people would ask about it. They did.

When she died in 1996, he placed the medal in her coffin.

Material from The New York Times was used in this obituary.







