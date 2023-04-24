After struggling as a new mom, founder developed platform to match expecting parents with doulas

Bowley: Expecting and new families take a quick pregnancy wellness quiz and choose a support package . Flourish Care checks the patient’s insurance coverage and then matches them with local experts, such as doulas, through the app. The patient will receive a wellness toolkit and can make their first appointment to connect with a local, dedicated team via telehealth or in person. Families get support through their Flourish Care team: monthly education to prepare for birth, help with emotional and physical support during birth, and help adjusting to early parenthood.

NEWPORT, R.I. — Melissa Bowley is the founder and CEO of Flourish Care , a Newport-based platform that she says empowers expecting and new families with wellness programs and insurance-reimbursed care, including doulas, from pregnancy through postpartum.

Melissa Bowley is the founder and CEO of the Flourish Fund, which is based in Newport, R.I. HANDOUT

How did you come up with the idea?

After the birth of my first child, I realized I needed support that went beyond my doctors. I struggled as a new mom and had little guidance on how to take care of myself, my postpartum body, and new baby. I soon realized other families were struggling too, whether it was with sleep deprivation, postpartum depression and anxiety, breastfeeding challenges, or recovering from birth. I was shocked by the statistics surrounding maternity care and outcomes in the United States.

How does it work for health care providers?

We have partnered with Care New England to connect eligible families to a range of resources, including community-based doulas, online education, and a wellness essentials care package, to support them during pregnancy, birth and early parenthood. It’s an innovative care model where every eligible pregnant patient has a provider at the clinic [their OB/GYN or midwife] and a provider from their local community [a doula] dedicated to their health and wellbeing.

Is Flourish Care covered by insurance?

We are now in-network with most insurance companies in Rhode Island, and reimburse doula support packages.

Why are doulas important for new parents?

Data from our clinical study will be publishing soon about the impact the program has had on outcomes and maternal health disparities. Since the success of this program, we’ve had health plans, hospitals and health systems interested in offering our solution to their members, and we look forward to reaching many more families through these partnerships.

Many people may not be aware, but we have some of the highest maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the world. It’s been shown that adding community-based support to a patient’s care team, including doulas, can lead to less painful births, fewer C-sections, lower [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit] rates, and higher patient satisfaction. The mission of Flourish Care is to fill the gap in maternal health care, and to make sure that wellness is accessible to all families, from pregnancy to one year postpartum.

Melissa Bowley, center, the founder and CEO of the Flourish Fund in Newport, R.I., with sons Conrad, left, and Hudson. HANDOUT

How has Flourish Care evolved since you started?

Flourish Care started as Flourish Fund, an experiential baby registry focused on wellness essentials for mom and baby.

In August 2022, Rhode Island started offering doula reimbursement as a new insurance benefit. That provided an opportunity to reach more families by partnering with health plans and health systems to offer much-needed community-based care to their members for free.

What are your goals moving forward for the next year? What about the next five?

In five years, we plan to enter new markets as states add doula reimbursement programs. Our company has always existed to improve maternal health outcomes. Lawmakers are finally realizing the importance of community-based care in improving maternal health outcomes, as shown in the increase of state Medicaid doula reimbursement programs. At least 17 states are in various stages of consideration, planning, or implementation of doula reimbursements. The movement is finally gaining steam.

