Boston police seek man connected to Back Bay sexual assault Saturday night

Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a sexual assault that occurred late Saturday night in the Back Bay, officials said Monday.
The assault occurred around 11:45 p.m. near Beacon Street and Public Alley 908, Boston police said in a statement.
The suspect is described as standing around 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, the statement said, with a medium to heavy build, dark curly hair, and facial hair.
He reportedly spoke English with an accent and also spoke in another language, the statement said, and he wore a navy blue, tie-dye shirt and black baggy sweatpants with two white stripes.
Advertisement
An investigation by Boston police is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400. Anyone who wants to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.