Boston police seek man connected to Back Bay sexual assault Saturday night

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated April 24, 2023, 59 minutes ago

Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a sexual assault that occurred late Saturday night in the Back Bay, officials said Monday.

The assault occurred around 11:45 p.m. near Beacon Street and Public Alley 908, Boston police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as standing around 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, the statement said, with a medium to heavy build, dark curly hair, and facial hair.

He reportedly spoke English with an accent and also spoke in another language, the statement said, and he wore a navy blue, tie-dye shirt and black baggy sweatpants with two white stripes.

An investigation by Boston police is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at 617-343-4400. Anyone who wants to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

