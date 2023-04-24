Boston police seek man connected to Back Bay sexual assault Saturday night

Boston police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to a sexual assault that occurred late Saturday night in the Back Bay, officials said Monday.

The assault occurred around 11:45 p.m. near Beacon Street and Public Alley 908, Boston police said in a statement.

The suspect is described as standing around 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, the statement said, with a medium to heavy build, dark curly hair, and facial hair.