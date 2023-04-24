Hingham man charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide in Apple store crash

Bespectacled and clad in a gray suit, Rein pleaded not guilty to all counts Monday and was released on $100,000 cash bail, with conditions including submitting to GPS monitoring and not possessing any weapons. He also must turn in his passport. The next hearing in the case is slated for June 21.

Bradley E. Rein, 53, of Hingham, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury last month on 25 charges including the murder count in connection with the Nov. 21 crash. His arraignment was held Monday morning in Plymouth County Superior Court.

BROCKTON — A man accused of driving his SUV through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham last fall, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen people, appeared in court Monday for arraignment on a litany of charges, including second-degree murder.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, which carries a life sentence upon conviction with parole eligibility after at least 15 years behind bars, Rein also faces charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to court records.

Rein was also indicted on 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, along with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records show.

Rein was behind the wheel of his black Toyota 4Runner when, at about 10:45 a.m., the vehicle accelerated outside the Derby Street Shops, went over the curb, and crashed through the Apple Store’s glass storefront, plowing through the retail section before becoming lodged against the back wall.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, which they estimated to be about 60 miles per hour.

A construction worker at the Apple Store, Kevin Bradley, of Wayne, NJ, died at the scene, and 22 others were seriously injured during a day of shopping ahead of the holiday season.

Rein reportedly told police that he was looking for an eyeglasses store in the plaza when his foot became stuck on the accelerator moments before the crash.

