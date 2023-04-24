Bristol sheriff says correction officers prevented violence, hostage situation during jail standoff

Heroux praised the officers and others who responded to the Dartmouth jail at a news conference Monday, during which he released more than 40 photographs showing the damage inside two housing units, where a large group took over to protest being moved to a different unit with locked doors, he said.

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux said Monday that a standoff between inmates and security personnel at the Bristol County House of Correction last week could have spiraled into violence, and possibly a hostage situation, had it not been for the quick action of correction officers who shut the unit down.

“The COs acted very quickly,” he said, according to video posted online by WBZ-TV. “It could have been a hostage situation, it could have.”

Heroux said four correction officers were working in the unit where the conflict broke out Friday morning. He said they struck a red button to deactivate the unit’s control panel before exiting and containing the inmates inside.

Heroux said the incident should not be described as a riot, saying it was “destructive, but it wasn’t violent.”

“The COs shutting things down and backing out and ... cordoning off that housing unit, that kept us from having a true riot,” he said.

The photos show extensive damage, including busted doors and windows, wires ripped from electrical systems, and a mess of overturned mattresses, soapy water splashed across the floor, scattered trash, and small weapons fashioned out of tools.

Heroux has said the damage is estimated at about $200,000 for one of the units, which housed 75 men. The other unit held 63 men but suffered less damage, he said.

Twenty pretrial detainees are accused of organizing the uprising and are expected to face charges, Heroux said. Those inmates were moved to other county jails throughout the state, he said Monday.

Heroux, a Democrat who was sworn into office in January after defeating longtime Republican incumbent Thomas M. Hodgson, said the uprising stemmed from a decision to move the inmates so renovations could be made to address issues around security and suicide prevention.

The units they were in had unlocked doors because of a 1998 class action lawsuit that ended the practice of locking inmates in cells without toilets. The sheriff’s office has set aside $1.5 million to install toilets in the units, according to Heroux, and once that work is done, locks can be placed on cell doors.

Heroux said the inmates began planning to “push back” after learning Thursday that they were going to be moved the next day.

The standoff began around 7 a.m. Friday when the men refused to leave, Heroux said. The correctional officers exited the unit and locked the exterior doors about two hours later.

Security personnel made contact with the inmates and attempted to de-escalate the situation, he said. Meanwhile, additional officers were responding from other sheriffs’ departments and the state Department of Correction.

During the conflict, the inmates gave the officers a list of demands, some of which Heroux said were “reasonable,” including improving the grievance process, additional re-entry programming, and lower canteen prices.

They also demanded a meeting with Heroux.

“That wasn’t going to happen,” he said. “If I made myself available to them that probably would have escalated them even more, and the only reason somebody in my situation would actually put themselves there is they think they have an ego big enough to de-escalate a situation that’s already out of control.”

Eventually, about 130 security staff retook the unit, using tear gas and flashbangs to disorient the inmates.

“Once inside, the inmates basically succumb to and they got down,” he said. “They were handcuffed and brought out one by one, but for one person who resisted. Neither the COs or the inmate was hurt when they resisted.”

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.