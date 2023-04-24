Food hall at Providence’s Union Station will open in spring 2024, developer says

“The food hall project continues to move forward; demolition is complete and construction will begin in earnest this summer,” confirmed Christopher Marsella, the president of Marsella Development Corporation, in a statement to the Globe on Monday.

PROVIDENCE — The developer behind plans to construct a food hall inside downtown’s historic Union Station says he’s looking to open in the spring of 2024.

The original Union Station, which was Providence’s first railroad station, was designed by Brown University-educated Thomas A. Tefft and opened in 1847. The building was destroyed in a fire in 1896.

About a century later, in April 1987, the station was being redesigned for office and retail use when the upper stories were damaged in another fire. Romolo A. Marsella took on the painstaking process of restoring it to its former glory. His company, is now run by his son Christopher Marsella, is estimating the food hall renovations will cost approximately $19.3 million, according to paperwork shared with Commerce’s board of directors.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Plans for the food hall were first announced in March 2021, and was expected to open in the summer of 2022. The Capital Center Commission approved Marsella’s plans in April 2022.

Advertisement

Marsella Development spokeswoman Kate Murphy told the Globe that the project has faced “some changes” over the last year. The original plans showed Marsella expected to build 13 vendor spaces, two vendor carts, two bars, and seating for approximately 250 people. Murphy said due to “lead times and in order to be more cost effective,” the scope of the project has been reduced to 17,000 square feet with seven local merchants, vendor carts, a central bar and seating for more than 300. An outdoor plaza will provide additional space for al fresco dining.

“The reduction in vendor space does not mean reduction in activity and will, in the end, benefit the merchants because there are fewer businesses with which to split the pie,” said Murphy.

Advertisement

In his statement, Christopher Marsella said the company would have “exciting updates to share in the coming weeks.”

The original constructions plans showed a tunnel that would connect former restaurant spaces like Bar Louie, which permanently closed in the beginning of the pandemic. The upper levels of the building, which overlook Kennedy Plaza, will remain under the existing ownership of the Rhode Island Foundation. Rhode Island Kids Count and The Public’s Radio, both of which have offices in the building, are also expected to remain in the upper levels.

Food halls have long been popular in larger American cities and throughout Europe. In Boston, High Street Place offers more than 20 dining options from celebrated local celebrity chefs like Tiffani Faison; Time Out Market, located in the Fenway neighborhood, has 15 food and drink vendors with cafeteria-style seating; and Quincy Market has long been known as a tourist destination with seafood restaurants and bars along the waterfront.

In Hartford, Connecticut, a 20,000 square-foot century-old former warehouse that was once a lumber yard was transformed to make way for food hall “Parkville Market.” Developer Carlos Mouta opened the site in May 2020, modeling it after Chelsea Market. Of the $5.1 million price tag for the project, Mouta received $3.8 million in public funding.

Plant City, which was opened by Kim Anderson in Providence’s Fox Point neighborhood in 2019, serves different styles of vegan food under a single operator. Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in February told The Valley Breeze that there are plans to develop a mixed-use commercial complex with a food hub in the former Aaron’s Furniture building. The city is acquiring the property for less than $800,000 using American Rescue Plan Act funds and will serve as its developer.

Advertisement

The proposed food hall at One Union Station will be similar to Chelsea Market, the famous collection of shops and restaurants inside the historic National Biscuit Company complex in New York City’s Meatpacking District, and Harrods Food Hall in London, which features seasonal food, gourmet confectionaries, charcuterie, and rows of sourdough in a multi-market hall.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.