Healey names Patrick Lavin, transit consultant who worked on MBTA safety report, new MassDOT safety chief

He will report to T general manager Phillip Eng, a veteran transit executive who Healey appointed last month.

Lavin, who also formerly served as safety chief for the transit system in Washington, D.C., and a safety director for New York City Transit, fills a newly created role at the beleaguered agency.

Governor Maura Healey on Monday named Patrick Lavin, a consultant who worked on a scathing 2019 report about the MBTA’s safety procedures, to be MassDOT’s chief safety officer.

The announcement follows the Friday news that Healey would replace three members of the MBTA’s board of directors with her own appointments.

“We created this position to ensure we had a senior official coordinating efforts across all modes of transportation and driving strategies across the system to improve safety for riders and workers,” Healey said in a statement. “I’m confident he will work closely with [Transportation] Secretary [Gina] Fiandaca and General Manager Eng to deliver the service that the people of Massachusetts deserve.”

His hiring comes at a time of need.

Riders have endured drastic service cuts and a long series of grave safety incidents over the last 18 months, including a falling ceiling panel that nearly struck a commuter last month. The new general manager’s first day earlier this month coincided with the one-year anniversary of the death of Robinson Lalin, a 39-year-old who was dragged by a Red Line train at Broadway Station. Lalin’s death, as well as a number of other safety incidents, spurred a federal safety inspection of the agency last year — an area where Lavin has specific experience.

Just this week, federal transportation regulators sounded alarm bells once again over troubling safety incidents at the MBTA, including one in which a worker was seriously injured.

Lavin has worked as a consultant for a safety and operations agency since 2019, where he has performed safety assessments and developed investigation procedures for transit agencies that must address the federal government’s safety advisories and directives.

In Washington, he focused on employee safety by implementing a system that provides forewarning to train operators that employees are present on the right of way. He also worked on an evaluation to better protect passengers with disabilities during boarding, and and installed video monitors to improve the view for train operators at entrances.

In New York, he investigated train and bus collisions, derailments, serious injuries, and fatal incidents, and led teams to inspect and repair train control signals. According to Healey’s office, he also worked to investigate bus fires and mechanical failures, and led a team to address derailments and adopt new ways to reduce serious injuries to employees while installing rails.

“I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the MassDOT team, agency personnel, local stakeholders, and our federal partners to improve safety at the T and at a broader level across the state,” Lavin said in a statement.

Lavin will receive a base salary of $325,000 a year, according to Healey’s office. He will start in his role on Monday, May 8.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

