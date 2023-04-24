Greater Boston can expect a cooler-than-average spring week

If you look at the winds around 18,000 feet you’ll notice that it creates the shape of an omega in the northeastern quadrant of the northern hemisphere. This is what we call an “omega block” and it’s typical of mid-spring. When we get into these blocks our weather becomes somewhat stagnant with intervals of clouds and sunshine and a couple of showers but usually no big storms.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 50s and 60s through Friday in Eastern Massachusetts.

You might notice that temperatures over the next week are forecast to be fairly uniform. This is because the upper-level pattern at the high levels of the atmosphere is not forecast to change very much. This keeps temperatures down at the surface very similar.

An omega block, typical of spring, will dominate the weather pattern this week. TropicalTidbits

The satellite loop from late morning and early afternoon shows the blend of clouds and sunshine. If you have an opportunity to watch the clouds this afternoon, you’ll notice that they’re not moving very fast — indicative of the lighter winds at higher levels and the stagnant pattern.

Yesterday’s rain was quite significant west of the coastal plain. Although Boston only saw half an inch of rain, Worcester had about 2 inches. This will all help to alleviate the unusually dry conditions that have started this spring. Boston itself is still more than 50 percent below average rainfall this month, but other areas are closer to normal after the Sunday rain.

Rainfall Sunday was heaviest west of the coastal plain. Rain fell further north overnight and into Monday. NOAA

It was interesting yesterday in that we haven’t really had a rainy day this entire month. I don’t see a lot of rain the rest of this week, although there could be a few light showers Tuesday and perhaps another batch of rain this weekend. Overall, the forecast is for slightly cooler-than-average conditions as well as near-average precipitation. As long as we can have somewhat regular rainfall it will prevent us from slipping into drought and keep the progression of spring growth moving along.

A coolish pattern is likely to continue into the first week of May. NOAA

Finally, this is the last week of the month. Average temperatures will start May around 60 degrees and end up around 70 degrees as we get ready to start June. This doesn’t mean we can’t have days in the 50s or even near 90, but those averages are something to keep in mind as we start the final month of climatological spring.