The Henry Barnard School is leaving Rhode Island College

Rhode Island College President Jack Warner also confirmed that Providence Country Day is not extending its lease at RIC.

The 125-year-old independent PK-5 school is being relocated to the Providence Country Day campus in East Providence, according to principal Kyle Quadros. Providence Country Day and Henry Barnard formed a partnership in 2021 after RIC threatened to close Barnard due to budget challenges at the college.

Named after Rhode Island’s first education commissioner, the Henry Barnard School was always an odd fit at RIC, as its annual tuition for elementary school students costs more than the in-state tuition at the college. But when RIC tried to close the school, parents banded together to find a new partner.

The big question now is what will happen to the Henry Barnard facility at RIC. There has been some buzz that a charter school could open on campus, but Warner declined to comment, and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said she wasn’t aware of any charter schools considering a move to RIC.

