Human remains found in Hampstead, N.H., swamp, near where missing man last seen

The body, which was removed Sunday by Hampstead police and Fish and Game conservation officers, will be identified in the days to come, Fish and Game said in a statement .

The skeletal remains of a person were found Saturday in a swamp in Hampstead, N.H., near the last known location of a missing local man, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The remains were found by a conservation officer using an aerial drone to search the previously inaccessible swamp near where John Matson, of Hampstead, was last seen in July, the statement said. An extensive search for Matson last summer did not locate the man.

The drone was newly purchased by the Law Enforcement Division through donations from an anonymous donor and the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, according to the statement.

