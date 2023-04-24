It takes practice and patience – and kindness

At 4 p.m., I was crowded with many others in the security lines. Yes, I was thinking about my being patted down after going through the metal detectors. Almost every time I travel through an airport, no matter which one, I am securely patted down.

What is aphasia? Aphasia is when the language portion of the brain is impacted by a stroke or aneurysm, causing difficulty speaking and comprehending. It affects about 2 million people in the US, including Fformer US senator Gabby Giffords, actor Sharon Stone, and US Senator John Fetterman. Even though so many people struggle with it, it is an invisible affliction.

On March 26 I was in the Raleigh-Durham airport, traveling from Charlotte, N.C., to Providence. I have aphasia and traveling on my own presents communication challenges.

Dealing with aphasia takes practice, practice, practice, and patience, patience, patience. Wherever I go, I need to think about what I’m supposed to do, and I need to be ready to speak.I practice what I say, and I hope it is OK: “Good morning, how are you?” “Thank you, very much, have a great day.” When I speak to a police officer or a security officer, I need to be especially prepared. It may seem like a quick and easy interaction for people, but for those with aphasia it’s very hard to do.

There was a security dog in the area, I noticed. It was with a police officer. And, all of a sudden, the police officer started gesturing to me.

I froze. I hadn’t prepared for this.

He gestured to me to hurry up, and he seemed to start to grow angry with me. I froze: I didn’t know what to do. I was so embarrassed—it was crowded—and I felt humiliated. Now, I wasn’t invisible; rather, I was the dumb idiot who didn’t understand the questions.

But the kind, young, Black man standing next to me did. He looked at me, and gently waved at me to walk with him. We walked together through security.

As soon as I walked past the security dog I talked to the young man: “Thank you, so much, friend, I had a stroke almost seven years ago, and I am so embarrassed. Usually, I can follow the instructions of the security guards, but I was unable to understand these different conversations and specific rules. I’m sorry!”

“That’s OK,” he replied. “I am sorry about that stroke.”

Yes, this was only one step on my journey — the long, arduous, journey with Aphasia — but I made it.

My friend Denise Lowell had a stroke almost eight years ago. She had aphasia, and she travels with an advocate. She walks through the airport wearing a colorful daisy to let anyone know she may need help.

Me, I am still embarrassed, and I prefer invisibility. But I will be OK: practice, practice, practice, patience, patience, patience.

Michael Obel-Omia is an educator and public speaker in Barrington, R.I.