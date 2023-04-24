Detention hearing for Teixeira set for Thursday in Worcester

Wearing a prison jumper, Teixeira made an in initial appearance in US District Court in Boston on April 14 where federal prosecutors indicated they will ask that he be detained until trial. But his attorneys from the Federal Public Defenders office asked for a delay to review information about the case.

The 21-year-old Dighton man was arrested at his home by heavily armed FBI agents April 14 after allegedly being identified as the person who posted classified documents, and shared classified information, on Discord, a messaging platform popular with video game enthusiasts, from December through March.

Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman man charged with violating the Espionage Act for allegedly sharing classified information on the Internet, is set to appear in a Worcester courtroom on Thursday for a detention hearing.

That detention hearing is now set for Thursday before Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessey at the federal courthouse in Worcester, according to federal court records. Teixeira is currently facing two counts: unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials, according to court records.

Teixeira is accused of removing top secret documents from Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod while assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing and sharing them on Discord, according to federal court records. The breach went undetected for months until the documents were shared with millions of people across the Internet, according to authorities.

The Air Force stripped the Cape Cod base of its intelligence mission after Teixeira’s arrest.

Teixeira’s arrest was an ignominious turn for a family steeped in military service. His stepfather was a master sergeant in the 102nd Intelligence Wing, the same unit Teixeira later joined. His mother worked briefly for the Department of Veterans Services and served on the board of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, a nonprofit for military families, according to her LinkedIn.

Prosecutors allege that Teixeira leaked documents that contained top secret information about the war in Ukraine, troop movements, and other sensitive information, and that leaking them could cause “exceptionally grave damage to the national security” of the United States.

The case has triggered an inquiry into why Teixeira was given access to documents related to the war in Ukraine and US assessments of foreign leaders.

Teixeira enlisted in September 2019 and was elevated in May 2022 to the rank of E-3 airman first class. In February, he was given the job title of cyber defense operations journeyman. He has held top secret security clearance and “sensitive compartmental access” to other highly classified programs since 2021, according to an FBI affidavit filed in court.

With the elevated clearance, he was required to sign “a lifetime, binding non-disclosure agreement,” acknowledging that the unauthorized disclosure of protected information could result in criminal charges, according to the affidavit.

Federal authorities have said the investigation is ongoing.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com.