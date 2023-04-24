The Latino Policy Institute will leave Roger Williams University

Founded in 2005, the institute came to the Bristol-based university in 2009 and has been known as the Latino Policy Institute at Roger Williams University, with offices at the university’s campus at One Empire Plaza in Providence.

PROVIDENCE — The Latino Policy Institute on Monday announced it will leave Roger Williams University on July 1.

But soon it will be “transitioning to an independent research and advocacy organization,” the institute announced.

The institute said it has helped to shape public policy by researching and communicating the Latino experience in Rhode Island for the past 17 years. “With the move towards independence, LPI is excited to explore new opportunities for impact and continue its critical work toward greater social, political, and economic equity for the country’s growing Latino community,” the group said.

“During its partnership with Roger Williams University, LPI has been instrumental in shaping policy decisions related to important issues such as health disparities, driving privileges for undocumented immigrants, and housing for Latinos in Rhode Island,” Latino Policy Institute Executive Director Marcela Betancur said. “As LPI sets its sights on national impact, it is excited to continue collaborating with Roger Williams University and other higher education institutions on research and projects that serve the Latino community.”

After July 1, the institute will have office in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence, she said.

Roger Williams University President Ioannis N. Miaoulis said the university is proud to have been a partner with the institute. “While LPI is ready to start moving in new and independent ways, we still look forward to continuing to partner with them on research and projects that serve Rhode Island and the Latino community,” he said.

“RWU recognizes the transformative potential of community engagement for deepening student learning, spurring innovative teaching and scholarship, and building strong and mutually beneficial partnerships with local communities,” Roger Williams University Provost Margaret Everett said. “Our collaborations with the Latino Policy Institute have been instrumental to the development of this work, and we look forward to continuing to partner with LPI in the future.”

As an independent institution, the Latino Policy Institute plans to will expand its research and advocacy work, offering additional consulting, reporting, and advising projects. Supporters can aid the institute in its mission by contributing to its efforts and exploring opportunities for collaboration.

The Latino Policy Institute is planning a celebration event to celebrate its work in Rhode Island, to commemorate its partnership with the university, and to mark its new direction.

