Nightly Blue Line service shut down begins Monday to speed up work on defective tracks

The agency stated it was prioritizing this work to make up for the two-month closure of the Summer Tunnel coming this summer, from July 5 to Aug. 31.

The MBTA announced Friday that shuttle buses will replace the entirety of the Blue Line, except for Bowdoin station, as crews repair tracks to alleviate speed restrictions.

After a month of slow zones, the Blue Line is shutting down early at 8 p.m. on most nights this week, starting Monday through Thursday , with shuttle buses replacing its service.

The nightly Blue Line closure will return on May 1 to 4, with shuttle bus service, according to the MBTA.

Crews will replace nearly 2,000 feet of rail and more than 450 ties, and tamp more than 3,000 feet of tracks, the MBTA said.

Shutting down service will allow crews to work on tracks for seven hours each night, up from the usual two hours, T general manager Phillip Eng said at his first MBTA board of directors meeting last week after taking over the position earlier this month.

The T initially was considering shutting down Blue Line service at 7 p.m., but later moved it to 8 p.m. after receiving feedback from public stakeholder groups, according to the MBTA’s announcement.

There are currently 69 track defects that need to be fixed on the Blue Line, Eng said at the board meeting, adding 15 minutes to a round trip.

Eng also said the T is working on coming up with similar plans for its other subway lines.

The MBTA lowered subway speeds on all its lines on March 9 after dozens of track defects were found on its subway system.

The Blue Line, which was once considered the most reliable T subway line, was the most impacted with 77 percent of its tracks covered by slow zones, according to T data released in March.

As of today, 44 percent of the Blue Line’s tracks are defected, according to the T’s slow zone tracker.

Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.