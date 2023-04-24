Night, weekend closures set for Red Line’s Braintree branch in May

Subway service on the Red Line will go offline between JFK/UMass and Braintree stations around 8:45 p.m. each night for 16 nights next month: May 8-12, May 15-19, May 22-25 and May 30-31. Shuttle buses will replace trains during those spans.

MBTA officials rolled out a schedule of shutdowns and diversions for next month impacting all four major subway lines and several commuter rail lines. Much of the work planned for the Red Line is related to slow zones, which today cover about 26 percent of the entire line that stretches from Cambridge to Braintree and Mattapan.

A batch of weekend and nighttime closures will hit segments of the Red Line in May to give MBTA crews more time to perform maintenance and repairs aimed at lifting speed restrictions, the T announced Monday.

The MBTA said the series of evening closures will “allow MBTA crews to perform critical rail and tie replacement work on the Braintree Branch that will alleviate speed restrictions.”

Shuttle buses will replace Red Line trains between Park Street and JFK/UMass stations on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, work the T similarly said will free up time for “critical rail and tie replacement work to alleviate speed restrictions in this area.”

It was not immediately clear how much of an improvement riders will see from the work related to speed restrictions.

The MBTA on Monday also kicked off closures on the Blue Line. The line is shutting down early at 8 p.m. on most nights this week, starting Monday through Thursday, with shuttle buses replacing service.

The buses will replace the entirety of the Blue Line, except for Bowdoin station, as crews repair tracks to alleviate speed restrictions, the T announced Friday.

The agency stated it was prioritizing this work to make up for the two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel coming this summer, from July 5 to Aug. 31.

The nightly Blue Line closure will return on May 1 to 4, with shuttle bus service. Crews will replace nearly 2,000 feet of rail and more than 450 ties, and tamp more than 3,000 feet of tracks, the MBTA said.

Shutting down service will allow crews to work on tracks for seven hours each night, up from the usual two hours, T general manager Phillip Eng said at his first MBTA board of directors meeting last week since taking over the position earlier this month.

The T initially was considering shutting down Blue Line service at 7 p.m., but later moved it to 8 p.m. after receiving feedback from rider groups, according to the MBTA’s announcement.

There are currently 69 track defects that need to be fixed on the Blue Line, Eng said at the board meeting, adding 15 minutes to a round trip.

Globe correspondent Ashley Soebroto contributed to this report.