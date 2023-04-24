Pressley, Markey renew push for fare-free transit federal grant program

On Monday, the two lawmakers announced they are reintroducing a bill to create a $25 billion competitive grant program over five years to bolster fare-free transit across the country. The measure has so far failed to gain enough support in Congress.

Boston’s free bus program for the 23, 28, and 29 MBTA lines entered its second year last month. The Worcester Regional Transit Authority’s advisory board voted last week to keep all of its buses fare-free through June 2024 after first getting rid of fares in 2020. And the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority eliminated fares for two years last February.

The pandemic relief funds replacing fare revenue for free bus routes in Massachusetts will run out, and agencies will need federal or state funding to continuing to operate without charging riders.

“Our bill would build on the success of fare-free pilot programs in the Commonwealth by providing safe, high-quality, and fare-free rides for all, and ensuring that everyone can access jobs, goods, and essential services like education and health care–all while reducing traffic congestion and emissions,” Pressley said in a statement.

The bill, first introduced in 2020, would provide $25 billion over five years for transit agencies to implement fare-free public transportation systems and invest in efforts to improve the safety and quality of public transportation, particularly in low-income and historically underserved communities, the lawmakers said in the statement.

“Our country’s public transit must be made accessible and affordable so that everyone can get to work, school, the grocery store, and other critical services in their day-to-day lives,” Markey said. “When we support state and local efforts to embed economic and climate justice into our transit system with fare-free service, we ensure that low-income workers and families, people of color, seniors, and people with disabilities have the freedom to move and fully participate in their communities.”

In March 2022, using pandemic relief funds, Boston began reimbursing the MBTA for fare revenue on the 23, 28, and 29 routes — which run through Mattapan, Dorchester, and Roxbury — eliminating fares for riders. A previous city program had made the 28 bus free since August 2021.

In the first year of Boston’s fare-free program, ridership on the three free routes inched closer to prepandemic levels faster than the T bus system as a whole, a city review found. Forty-two percent of riders were saving money because of the program while many still have to purchase monthly passes or transfer to other bus lines or trains that are not free, according to the study.

Riders of the 23, 28, and 29 routes no longer have to pay at the fare box and can board through the rear door, speeding up boarding times. The city’s study found that boarding time per passenger decreased from fall 2021 to last fall. Travel times remained about the same, though, because of the increase in ridership, the study found. Riders have said they are hopeful the program will continue past next March and expand to other lines.

In the Merrimack Valley, the regional transit authority found last year that it was receiving just 24 cents from each fare dollar after factoring in the cost of collection. If the agency invested the $157,613 needed to upgrade its fare collection equipment, it would wind up getting back just over 8 cents, MVRTA administrator Noah Berger said at the time. The agency removed fare boxes from all buses in February 2022.

As local fare-free initiatives charge ahead, the Massachusetts Legislature has so far declined to provide direct funding for fare-free transit. The transportation bond bill passed last year allows for the MBTA and Regional Transit Authorities to borrow a total of $6.95 million to fund fare-free bus pilot programs.

Boston is talking to neighboring municipalities, including Cambridge, Chelsea, and Everett, about combining funds to make more routes fare-free. Last month, Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui of Cambridge said the city is focused on the MBTA’s number 1 bus line for a fare-free program.

Meanwhile, efforts to create a low-income fare for MBTA riders have stalled. For years, advocates have urged the T to launch a reduced-fare pilot program for low-income people of all ages. Currently, the T offers reduced fares for seniors, people with disabilities, some middle and high school students, and people with low incomes between the ages of 18 and 25.

