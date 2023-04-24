Carlson’s departure from Fox is ‘earth-shaking,’ comes at critical time for the network, experts say

“The biggest ‘tell’ in Fox’s press release about Tucker Carlson’s exit is that he is not getting a final show,” Stelter tweeted. “No chance to say goodbye on his own terms or point people to his next home.”

The abrupt departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News marks a dramatic shakeup of the cable news landscape, media observers said Monday in the aftermath of the network’s announcement that the polarizing but popular host was signing off for good.

Carlson’s final broadcast was Friday, the network said.

Advertisement

His replacement, Stelter tweeted, won’t be the ratings juggernaut that Carlson had become.

“Tucker Carlson became, for a time, BIGGER than Fox News,” tweeted Stelter, the former chief media correspondent for CNN. “His disappearance will ripple through Fox, the wider TV world and the GOP. One of the many impacts is $$$: Fox is pushing for higher carriage fees from distributors right now, and without Tucker, Fox has less leverage.”

Carriage fees are paid by cable providers to networks for the right to broadcast their content on the providers’ various platforms.

Stelter said he doubted Carlson’s departure was entirely voluntary.

“Let’s make one thing very clear: Tucker Carlson did not choose to leave Fox News like this,” Stelter tweeted. “Others can decide whether the word ‘fired’ applies here, but he isn’t leaving on his own terms.”

Author Keith Boykin, a former White House aide, echoed those comments via Twitter.

“A TV host doesn’t leave their job without saying goodbye to their audience unless they were fired,” Boykin tweeted.

Meanwhile David Folkenflik, NPR’s media correspondent, registered his shock over the Carlson news with an all-caps flourish.

“TUCKER CARLSON OUT AT FOX NEWS,” Folkenflik tweeted.

Carlson’s exit wasn’t the only notable departure in the ranks of cable news on Monday as longtime CNN host Don Lemon also parted ways with his employer, the network said.

Advertisement

Lemon’s departure came a little over two months after he apologized to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN announced Monday.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” CNN chair Chris Licht said in a memo to staff that was also posted on the network’s communications Twitter account. “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Pop culture observers like Hollywood correspondent Mike Sington also weighed in on Carlson’s departure, noting his exit from Fox isn’t his first from a major network.

“Tucker Carlson has now been fired from all three major cable news networks — CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News,” Sington tweeted.

Steve Schmidt, a former GOP strategist who started the Lincoln Project, blasted Carlson in a video message posted to YouTube following the announcement, calling the host “America’s most prolific liar.”

Monday’s announcement came less than a week after Fox News reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in a lawsuit over the network’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

“Tucker Carlson was a global media figure,” Schmidt said. “He was the American the Russian people got to see on state television. Every day in America Tucker Carlson would take to the airwaves, and he would abuse the American people with lies. ... But even worse than the lies were the fact that he carried hostile foreign propaganda and he spread it all over America.”

Advertisement

Schmidt called Carlson a “a con man who held no beliefs. He was singularly, besides Donald Trump, the most cynical performer on all of television.”

Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, a liberal watchdog group, said Carlson’s show presented a danger to the public.

“Tucker Carlson is a dangerous misinformer,” Carusone said in a statement. “Tucker served as the bridge between Fox News and the most extreme parts of the right-wing base — laundering anti-trans paranoia, Infowars nonsense, election lies, and venomous rhetoric including the great replacement conspiracy theory nightly.”

Carusone said he doesn’t envision Fox News altering its tone in the wake of Carlson’s exit.

He said that “even without Tucker Carlson, Fox News is still Fox News. It was Fox News that empowered Carlson to grow — they gave him the invaluable 8 o’clock prime-time slot and paid for him to throw red meat to his audience even as advertisers abandoned his show. When Trump lost in 2020, Fox News centered Carlson’s election lies and spread them into network-wide talking points.”

Without Carlson, he said, “the network will be scrambling to get their footing back as fast as they can, especially as the network is currently engaging in renewals with at least three major cable companies.”

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.