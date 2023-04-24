Two teenage boys seriously injured in Windsor, N.H., ATV crash

The 14-year-old was driving the unregistered all-terrain vehicle at a high speed on Beach Road with the 15-year-old as a passenger when he failed to negotiate a curve, lost control, and crashed at about 12:40 p.m., Fish and Game said in a statement Monday. Both boys were thrown from the ATV, which left the road and struck a tree.

A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries and a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured but expected to survive after they crashed and were thrown from an ATV in Windsor, N. H., on Friday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

They were both taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital for treatment, the statement said. The boys, whose identities were not released, were staying in the area with friends and family and were using the ATV for transportation at the time of the crash.

“It is believed that if these individuals had been wearing helmets, their injuries would have been far less severe,” the statement said.

Excessive speed and inexperience are also considered to be factors in the crash, the statement said.

“The owner of the ATV is facing violation level charges for allowing the minor to illegally operate an Off Highway Recreational Vehicle,” the statement said. The owner’s name was not released.

