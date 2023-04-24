Warren, Markey, and Pressley to hold briefing on push for tighter Supreme Court ethics standards

Pressley’s office said the briefing will launch “a 20-stop, nationwide bus tour to highlight ethical lapses and partisan rulings by the Supreme Court and to make the case for major judicial reform. The ‘Just Majority’ campaign — whose slogan is ‘Democracy demands a fair and ethical Court’ — will launch as new scandals swirl around Justice Clarence Thomas and confidence in the Supreme Court sinks to historic lows.”

Officials said the Mass. lawmakers will join the advocacy group Just Majority for a 10 a.m. briefing in Copley Square.

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Representative Ayanna Pressley will be in Boston Monday to help an advocacy group kick off a 20-city tour to push for tighter ethical standards for Supreme Court justices amid recent scrutiny of Justice Clarence Thomas’s close relationship with a billionaire GOP donor and the court’s recent rulings on abortion .

A request for further comment was sent to Just Majority on Monday morning.

“An unaccountable, unethical majority on the Supreme Court is behaving as if the rules don’t apply to them,” the group says on its website. “We’ve seen a barrage of ethics scandals, from the rising influence of special interest donors to justices ignoring clear conflicts of interest and ruling in cases even when their spouses stand to directly benefit.”

The group also supports increasing the number of high court justices beyond the current nine.

Markey voiced support for Just Majority’s policy aims on Sunday.

“Our nation’s highest court sits at an all-time low,” Markey posted on Twitter. “We need to expand the court and restore its legitimacy in the eyes of the American people.”

Warren also recently tweeted about the need to reform the high court.

“Abortion rights,” Warren wrote. “Gun violence prevention. Consumer protection. Climate change. Voting rights. Our democracy demands a fair & ethical Supreme Court. I’m proud to work alongside @SenMarkey, @RepPressley & a growing coalition organizing for a just majority.”

Separately, the Boston Bar Association said last week it had endorsed a resolution urging the high court to adopt “a binding code” of judicial ethics.

“We have been moved by the troubling trend of declining public faith in the institution of the Supreme Court,” association president Chinh Pham said in a statement.

“The rule of law, which is foundational to democracy itself, depends heavily on trust in the impartiality and transparency of the judiciary,” Pham said. “And while this step alone may not fully restore lost confidence in the nation’s highest court, it would at least signal that the justices share our concern that their conduct must be held to the highest standard.”

