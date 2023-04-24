Don Lemon is out at CNN

CNN host Don Lemon announced Monday he was “terminated” by CNN.
Lemon wrote on Twitter that he was informed Monday morning by his agent.
“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” he wrote.
April 24, 2023
In February, Lemon had been temporarily taken off the air after he said the 51-year-old Nikki Haley was not “in her prime” during the broadcast of “CNN This Morning.” He then issued an apology and underwent “formal training,” the network said.
This breaking news story will be updated.
