Gateway Cities want to help solve the state’s housing crisis. We need to let them.

What they found was a housing market with prices that Sites, a 34-year-old Missouri native, calls “unethically high.” Apartments were in poor condition or cost more than the couple could afford. Many modern apartments were restricted to tenants with incomes lower than theirs. Downtown Brockton was populated mainly by subsidized housing and abandoned storefronts.

Jonathan Sites, an assistant pastor at Brockton Assembly of God, was living in a one-bedroom apartment in Avon when he got married last August. He and his wife, a health policy researcher who works from home, wanted more space, and Sites wanted to live closer to his church.

“We were stuck in a middle ground,” Sites said. “We didn’t qualify for any subsidies. We wanted to have a livable apartment. But nothing that was livable was affordable.”

Historically, Massachusetts housing policy has left people like Sites in the lurch. Suburbs have been allowed to block rental housing, resulting in limited supply and rising prices. The state has focused its limited housing subsidies on creating housing reserved for lower-income people.

The result: concentrated poverty in places like Brockton and other older urban cores, concentrated wealth in the suburbs, and precious few places in the sweet spot where market-rate, multifamily housing is both allowed and financially feasible.

That dynamic is starting to change. State aid for market-rate housing still has critics who would rather see all subsidies go to the poorest. But the state needs to think not just in terms of lifting individuals, but lifting communities and restoring balance to the market. Places like Brockton need people like Sites, and the program that eventually put him in a home deserves to expand.

After two months of searching, Sites and his wife discovered XLVII West Elm. The apartment building, built in 2020 with one- and two-bedroom units just off Brockton’s Main Street, advertises designer kitchens, a garage, 9-foot ceilings, and in-unit washer-dryers. Sites describes it as a “nice, slightly bougie modern apartment,” with $2,000-a-month rent that fits their budget.

The building was built using the state’s Housing Development Incentive Program, or HDIP, which provides tax credits to market-rate, multifamily housing development in Gateway Cities, which are 26 midsize, lower-income cities that anchor regional economies. Its developer, Geoffrey Anatole of South Shore Property Management, said without HDIP, Brockton’s market rent would not cover construction costs for high-quality buildings. “If HDIP wasn’t here, the projects wouldn’t be a possibility,” Anatole said.

Jonathan Sites plays the Domion Game with his wife, Elsa, in their living room.

Over the last decade, Brockton has had 400 new housing units, a mix of subsidized and market rate, either completed or under construction, said Rob May, Brockton’s director of planning and economic development. In the last couple of years, a brewery, art museum, and gallery opened downtown. The city is increasingly attracting young professionals who are being priced out of Dorchester, Quincy, and Braintree and want to live a 35-minute commuter train ride from Boston. May hopes that having more people with income moving in will spur the opening of grocery stores, drugstores, restaurants, and shops.

But the key is building more housing. And developers are relying on HDIP, a program with a years-long backlog, which has not awarded new funds since 2021. Unlike state regulations that try to compel communities to build housing, all projects eligible for HDIP tax credits have municipal backing, including financial support through local tax benefits. Gateway City mayors, developers, and business groups have vocally supported expansion. And Brockton provides a prime example of why lawmakers should renew and expand the program.

Many Gateway Cities were once booming industrial towns, which in modern times suffered from economic disinvestment. In the early 1900s, Brockton was the nation’s largest shoe producer. But the factories gradually shut down, leaving the town with no major industry.

Different communities use HDIP differently. In Fitchburg, where the downtown area is heavily concentrated with affordable housing, the city wants to help a developer turn three vacant downtown mill buildings into market-rate apartments.

In Attleboro, HDIP funded two projects near a commuter rail station, in an abandoned mill with chemical contamination and a dilapidated hotel — projects where the rents wouldn’t cover cleanup and demolition costs.

In Salem, a wealthier community, planning and community development director Tom Daniel said city officials can use HDIP money to help persuade developers to make more units affordable or with generally lower rental prices.

Since 2015, HDIP has awarded $85.9 million to 57 projects with 3,818 units, according to the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

Demand far outstrips supply, which is limited because the Legislature caps the program at $10 million annually. According to state data analyzed by the MassINC Policy Center, a think tank and advocacy group that has led on Gateway City issues, the state has awarded $25 million to projects from money that will only be available from this year through 2026. Developers have expressed interest in an additional $14 million worth of tax credits beyond the available funding. The projects in that pipeline would create 1,782 new housing units at an average cost to the state per unit of $22,330. Andre Leroux, director of the Gateway Hubs Project at MassINC, said the actual interest in tax credits is likely far higher, since the state has not solicited applications since 2021.

Then-governor Charlie Baker proposed tripling the annual cap. The House and Senate last year approved that increase and also supported infusing the program with an immediate $57 million to address the backlog. But the economic development bill including those provisions fell apart, and the expansion never became law.

In her fiscal 2024 budget proposal, Governor Maura Healey proposed increasing the cap to $50 million next year on a one-time basis, then keeping it at $30 million annually going forward. The House did not include an HDIP increase in its version of the budget.

The main critique of HDIP comes from affordable housing advocates who say the program strayed from its intent of helping middle-income residents and is instead subsidizing luxury buildings. A report by the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, a poverty law center, says tax credits have gone to developers building “luxury housing in hot market areas” that can attract private developers without taxpayer support, citing high-end developments in Worcester, Malden, Salem, and elsewhere as examples.

Judith Liben, a housing attorney at the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, said any HDIP funding for market-rate housing should be targeted solely to communities with weaker markets. Liben and others also argue that with so many Gateway City residents struggling to pay rent, and homelessness increasing, any state housing support should go to increasing income-restricted housing, and any funding for market-rate housing must be paired with a subsidized component.

Senator Jamie Eldridge, a Marlborough Democrat, worked with Liben on a bill that would require all HDIP projects to include both market-rate and income-restricted housing. It would limit the funding to communities with distressed markets and require the building of larger units for families with children. Other bills, including one sponsored by Lynn Democrat Representative Peter Capano, would similarly require HDIP projects to contain at least 20 percent income-restricted units.

“If we’re serious about making sure we have available housing stock for all residents, we have to make sure every housing tax credit is working to build some affordable housing,” Eldridge said.

But researchers at the MassINC Policy Center make a strong case that there are already tax credits for income-restricted housing, and HDIP is the only assistance available to market-rate builders in communities with weak markets. Market-rate housing is vital for communities to attract a professional workforce. And a handful of projects do include subsidized units.

The concerns raised by affordable housing proponents about misuse of funds could and should be addressed by solutions that do not require an overhaul of HDIP.

Sites opens his apartment door at the end of the hallway.

In 2021, the Office of Housing and Economic Development replaced a first-come, first-serve system for granting tax credits with a competitive process. Projects should continue to be approved competitively, so officials can prioritize projects that serve the Commonwealth’s housing goals, including projects in distressed markets and those in wealthier markets that have subsidized units.

Also in 2021, the Legislature required the administration to produce an annual report on HDIP, a mandate Baker officials ignored. Healey has pledged to appoint a Cabinet-level housing secretary, and lawmakers should demand that the new secretariat submit timely annual reports that provide transparent, public data on each housing development approved through HDIP. That would allow for a more informed discussion about how HDIP credits are being used and let lawmakers decide whether additional changes are necessary.

Meanwhile, in Brockton, there is a largely abandoned five-story office building on Main Street. Two small lawyers’ offices are the sole tenants of the upstairs floors, while the first floor has a now-closed variety store and a coffee shop that opens three days a week. Across the street, there are two more largely empty retail and office buildings. Developers are waiting for tax credits to begin turning each of the buildings into market-rate rental apartments with first-floor retail space. May said the city has around 350 units of housing in the planning stages, many in the downtown area, including at least five projects awaiting HDIP credits. He worries that if the tax credits don’t come through, some developers will be forced to turn to low-income tax credits, further adding to the poverty downtown.

“For us, HDIP is the goose that laid the golden egg,” May said.

