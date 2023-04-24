I left the States to renew my visa. Now I’m stuck in bureaucratic limbo.

Prior to my departure, I held an H1-B visa, meaning I could work and travel within the United States. In order to travel abroad and visit my family in Hong Kong, which I hadn’t done since before the pandemic, I needed to renew the visa stamp that allows me to re-enter the States. Perversely, the rules dictated that to get that new visa stamp, I first had to leave the country and attend an interview at a US embassy abroad. So I booked a flight to London, where a consular officer apologetically explained that my application would need to undergo “administrative processing.” I would not be granted a new visa or be allowed to return to the United States until this was complete.

Forced to take unpaid leave from work and unable to get home, I am now living off my savings while paying rent for an apartment in Somerville that I can’t go back to. Everything in my life, including my attempt to finally seek treatment for a lifelong sleep disorder, is frozen in limbo.

In December, I left the United States for what I intended to be a three-week trip. Instead, I wound up stranded outside the country, waiting for a visa that has been jammed in administrative purgatory for months. I have no idea when it will come through.

For most applicants, a US visa is either granted or denied on the spot. However, I am one of an increasing number of people each year (the exact number is not publicly known) who are issued temporary or “soft” denials under a little-known law called Section 221g of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

In my case, I have gleaned that this probably happened because my work involves machine learning, which is considered a “sensitive technology” alongside various other fields deemed to have potential military applications, including robotics, biomedical engineering, and cybersecurity. Any time someone working or studying in these fields wishes to obtain a US visa, the State Department requires a security screening to make sure that the applicant has never been involved in terrorism or espionage.

Getting a 221g is like getting sucked into a bureaucratic black hole. No time frame is ever provided to those subjected to it. There is no mechanism for receiving meaningful status updates. Emails to the consulate from my company’s immigration attorney yield only perfunctory responses that tell me to sit and wait. A staff member for Ayanna Pressley, my district’s congressional representative, also reached out on my behalf, to similarly little avail.

Every day I wonder: Will my visa be approved tomorrow? Next week? In a year? I am at the mercy of a remote and uncommunicative immigration system that can legally put my life on hold indefinitely, cutting me off from the country where I’ve built my life for the majority of the past 12 years.

As a result of my exile, I am no longer getting a paycheck. Due to legal and tax regulations, my company could not let me work from abroad for more than a few weeks. After that, management gave me a month of paid vacation, hoping the situation would blow over. It didn’t. In March, it placed me on unpaid leave.

My anxiety and homesickness have worsened sleep-related struggles that have plagued me my whole life. Sometimes it feels as if I’m sleepwalking through Europe, as I shuffle between hotels and the homes of friends and relatives. I cycle between periods of insomnia and excessive sleep, between crushing fatigue and hyperalertness. I’m exhausted by vivid dreams and occasional but debilitating bouts of sleep paralysis.

One night, I dreamed that I received an email from the consulate telling me I could go home, and then I dreamed that it was a dream.

Over the past few years, immigration attorneys have observed dramatic increases in both the number and duration of 221g cases. Cases have languished in administrative processing for months or years without apparent explanation, sometimes resulting in extended periods of family separation.

It’s easy to imagine how things could be more functional, more humane. Legal and policy experts who are aware of the problem have called for greater transparency, clearer timelines, speedier background checks, and allowing visa holders already in the country (such as I was) to renew their visas domestically. The government should not be able to hit the pause button on someone’s life indefinitely without accountability.

The State Department, shrouding the true extent and impact of these delays in secrecy, does not release statistics on administrative processing cases. If I’d had access to public information on the volume and duration of pending cases, I could have made a more informed decision about the risks of leaving the country. Chances are I would never have left when I did. Instead, I would have waited for a better time, or for my work-sponsored green card to come through, before attempting international travel.

I first came to the United States in 2011 to attend college. I have a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from American universities. For years, I’ve walked a tightrope familiar to countless former international students. US immigration laws make it exceedingly hard for foreigners to live and work here: Stringent deadlines leave international students and laid-off employees scrambling to find work, and a much-criticized lottery system caps the number of H1-B visas issued annually. As someone who’d made it past all these hurdles, I was already one of the lucky ones. And yet, having scrupulously followed all the rules and jumped through every hoop, I now find myself wheeling on that tightrope and facing an unscalable blank wall.

In contrast to the punitive American system, both Canada and the UK offer their foreign students flexible post-graduation work permits that do not hinge on existing job offers or chance lotteries. In the UK, workers can obtain permanent residence after five years’ full-time work experience, and in Canada, as soon as a year. These simpler, more clear-cut rules treat immigrants with greater dignity by allowing them to plan their lives from a place of emotional security. As foreign workers become increasingly disillusioned with the United States, they can and will choose to pack their bags and take their skills elsewhere. In the long run, the American economy will lose out if it fails to retain the foreign talent and labor that it desperately needs.

Having lived in the United States for almost my entire adult life, I consider America my home. America is where I became an adult, and now, it’s the only place where I feel like I belong. If I had to leave, I would be crushed. But as the wait drags on, I feel my heart cleaving.

What will it be like to finally be home? I imagine opening the door of my apartment, walking through all the rooms, touching each of my belongings, and then crawling into bed and sleeping for days.

Sally Gao is a research scientist on leave from Thomson Reuters.