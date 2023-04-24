Debt ceiling showdown is a cynical GOP ploy to scrap aid to millions

Re “Debt ceiling increase proposed: McCarthy ties it to spending cuts” (Page A2, April 18): Is there no depth of galling deceit to which Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy won’t plunge in his role as chief spokesman for his party? What nerve, claiming to speak for “our children” by threatening to cancel health care and food assistance for millions in return for increasing the debt ceiling, while grossly impugning such basic governmental aid as “wasteful Washington spending.”

We’ve seen this bad-faith ploy before. Republicans, who never object to exploding the deficit with their own tax cuts, pulled the same stunt on President Obama in 2011 and 2013, demanding unconscionable cuts to programs of broad social benefit in return for lifting the debt limit. This so-called crisis is a phony, manufactured problem that arises only when the electorate lamentably hands control of the House to Republicans after a Democrat’s first two years in the White House.