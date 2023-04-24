The other disability (the one that gets overlooked): mental health

I saw a message of exclusion in the otherwise excellent op-ed “Diversity, equity, and inclusion must include people with disabilities” by Jo Ann Simons and Steven P. Rosenthal (Opinion, April 17). This message reads, “But as inclusion has become a national conversation … people with physical or intellectual disabilities are often forgotten.” This statement overlooks people with mental health disabilities.

There’s no need to add a discriminatory message to the war that is currently being waged on people with mental illness in the media and throughout society. One can, and should, always use the phrase “physical or mental disability” or, if one has a problem with explicit calls for inclusion of members of this marginalized group, simply “disability.”