Turning ‘weed out’ students into successes

I spent almost 60 years at Princeton University and NYU teaching organic chemistry, deemed a classic “weed out” course. Those of us teaching that demanding course talked to each other often, via e-mail, at meetings, in bars, everywhere. I never heard anyone set “weeding out” as a course goal. Complaints about student performance? Sure, often. Concern that students today (a notoriously floating term — it’s always been “today,” even long ago) are not engaged and do not put in the effort that their ancestors did? Common, and all too true. But I never heard the kind of nasty vindictiveness that “weed out” implies.

Last August, New York University fired me following a petition by some students that my organic chemistry course was too difficult. Among the thousands of newspaper and social media comments that followed, one, alleged to be by a former student, claimed I had told my class on opening day to “look to your left and look to your right. Only one or two of you will be here at the end of the year.” This unfortunate trope has a traceable literary history, appearing in at least two novels. Regardless of who’s copying whom, I certainly never said such a thing. But it’s clear that many believe this myth. Academic critics denounce today’s universities for promoting “weed out” courses, especially in STEM majors, saying they are designed to make most students fail.

In fact, the usual question we pondered was how do we inspire those disaffected students? How do we become more inclusive? How do we capture disillusioned or discouraged students?

Part of the problem lies in the impersonal nature of the traditional huge, talking-head lectures. Don’t get me wrong; I loved lecturing. Scratch a successful teacher and you will find a frustrated actor. It’s a great audience — smart, determined, and slightly hostile. Thus, a nice challenge. At Princeton 25 years ago, the same problems existed, though not to the same degree. Students came to class and for the most part did reasonably well on tougher exams than today’s students. But there were certainly some sitting in the back rows who were lost. How to bring them in? Here’s a suggestion.

Sometime in the 1990s I got the chance to teach what Princeton called a Freshman Seminar — 16 to 20 students in an intimate setting. I persuaded the administration to let me try to teach organic chemistry in that seminar format. The schedule was one meeting a week, several hours long, hardly conducive to the standard lecture format. So I planned to talk a while then break the students into small groups of four to work on problems together.

The talk part went fine, but the problem sessions really sizzled. I moved through the room, sitting with the tables one at a time, talking to the students as they worked the problem at hand. It became obvious that the students were teaching each other. What could be better? Well, as it stood, the problem-solving format was essentially boutique teaching or perhaps concierge teaching. How to scale-up?

There were several concerns: Would the method work in a larger format with a more varied set of students? Could I even get permission to try? Princeton would likely have insisted on some sort of pilot project. From my point of view, I’d done the pilot — I needed to do the real experiment. I imagine the statute of limitations on academic crime has expired, so I can tell you what I did. I told no one except the students. No committee, no permission, certainly no pilot. At the end of the first semester, I explained to my large class that I wanted to teach a section of the class the next semester entirely in a no-lecture, only problem-working format. I called for volunteers to attend an ad hoc 8 a.m. class. Despite the obvious risks, I was overwhelmed with volunteers. I recruited one of my postdocs and an excellent graduate student, found a little money to pay them, and gave it a try.

Of course the first time through we made every mistake possible. We corrected on the fly as best we could, and by the end of the year it was clear that the method not only worked but was far superior to the old talking-head scheme. I could demonstrate success and go public. But what about scale? We were still dealing with only about 60 students, far fewer than the cohort who wanted in. The solution was to recruit the best students from the previous year to act as teachers the next year. Well those sophomore and junior teachers did just fabulously.

Grades went up, the reviews were outstanding, and future careers were determined in many instances. And this intimate setting allowed us to monitor some students in a helpful way. There are always a few students who are obviously trying hard and doing well in everything except the exams. We could move these easily identified students into high-achieving groups for the next semester. The result? Their grades improved significantly. We were in fact able to bring students in, not weed them out.

There were — and are — difficulties remaining. This method is a lot of work for the teachers. The instructors must produce a set of about 200 good problems (with answers), for example. Working the room is challenging. Every table is doing something different and we instructors had to be very quick on our collective feet to adjust. Critically, there is a point beyond which you can’t really use this method — more than 125 students or so, there just isn’t enough contact, and groups can feel left on their own.

Yet those 350- to 500-student classes have one overwhelming advantage, at least to the university — they are cheap. To convert a significant portion of that 500 to the problem-solving method is going to cost money in the form of more teaching positions and adequate rooms. It would be hard work and it would be expensive, but we educators would much prefer to plant flowers than pull weeds. It was easy to pick the best because we had been sitting with them for a year doing problems. And they had credibility we didn’t.

Maitland Jones Jr. taught at Princeton University from 1964 to 2007 and at New York University from 2007 to 2022.