What’s the truth about the war in Ukraine?

And then, there’s the substance question: What do the leaked documents actually reveal? Anyone rooting for Ukraine over President Vladimir Putin of Russia has a vested interest in understanding the reality on the ground, which according to the leaked information, looks grim for Ukraine. As summed up by the New York Times , missiles for Ukraine’s air defenses are projected to run out in May; Ukraine’s position in the city of Bakhmut is “catastrophic”; and its military has taken huge losses. Ukraine does not disagree with that dire assessment, saying it underscores what President Volodymyr Zelensky has been saying all along — his country needs more ammunition and weapons.

The recent leak of US intelligence documents raises a range of questions about motive and access. Is Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who stands accused of disclosing military secrets, a whistleblower or just a kid trying to impress his fellow war games buddies ? How could it be so easy for someone like Teixeira to get his hands on Ukrainian war plans, anyway?

Advertisement

Can Ukraine ultimately win? And is President Biden being straight with the American people about what it would take to make that happen? I asked that of Representatives Seth Moulton and Jake Auchincloss, two Massachusetts Democrats who both back Biden on Ukraine — but as veterans also know something about the fog of war and how it can be used to manipulate public opinion.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“All quite legitimate questions,” said Moulton, who served four tours of duty as a Marine in Iraq. But, he added, “I don’t think that anything that’s come out of the classified documents fundamentally contradicts what Americans have been told by the Biden administration about this war.” Moulton described the pessimistic view of Ukraine’s capabilities as “a snapshot,” and compared them to a similar snapshot in time, when the First Marine Division he was assigned to was moving up the eastern side of Iraq toward Baghdad and was short on ammunition and meals because supply lines had been attacked. You could “interpret that to mean you’re losing, and that was far from the case,” Moulton said. Helping Ukraine to get past its current situation, he said, means providing the needed weapons and ammunition and keeping up the diplomatic pressure on Russia.

Advertisement

Calling the leaks “more sizzle than steak,” Auchincloss, who commanded Marines in Afghanistan, said they “really don’t reveal anything that observers of the war didn’t already know, which is that Ukraine needs more weapons to be successful.” At the start of the war, he said, “People said Ukraine can’t win. Now I think the assessment is, Ukraine can win. That doesn’t mean they will win. It doesn’t mean they are fated to win. They can win.” But, he added, “At the end of the day, war requires weapons and we need to send more of them faster.”

In this era of poisonous politics, and with the 2024 presidential race already underway — is it possible to achieve that goal? Both Moulton and Auchincloss say it is.

Moulton describes Republican opposition as “a really small number who have an outsized voice,” and added, “When we go into a classified session in Congress, the vast majority of Republicans are in lockstep with the administration.” More specifically, Auchincloss divides Republicans into three camps: “Reagan Republicans,” who understand the “United States has a moral and strategic imperative to defend the rules-based international order”; the “Trump camp,” made up of “Putin sympathizers” who are also “isolationists”; and a third group who want to support Ukraine, but whose base back home is made up of Trump Republicans.

Advertisement

According to Auchincloss, the “Reagan Republicans” in the House include “the three Mikes” — Representatives Mike McCaul of Texas, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Mike Turner of Ohio, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee; and Mike Rogers of Alabama, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee. “Those are good allies to have,” Auchincloss said. “That’s why I say mathematically we could probably do it. “

In my fantasy world, lawmakers from both parties would stand together and tell the public what’s needed for Ukraine to win. That won’t happen, so it’s up to the Biden administration to make the case. Yet from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, history teaches skepticism. The truth was too often sacrificed on the altar of ego, and lies were told to advance agendas. With a war between Russia and Ukraine, it’s even harder to know what to believe.

“There’s a fog of war wherever there’s a war,” said Auchincloss. Although he doesn’t see a disconnect between truth and reality in Ukraine, “I think it’s always incumbent on both the executive and legislature to communicate to constituents that the money they are spending, and it’s their money, is going to a good purpose,” he said.

Advertisement

Calling the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan “a black eye,” Moulton said, “I also think that maybe this administration has learned from that debacle, and they’re going to be more honest and that’s why they’re more honest about what‘s happening in Ukraine.”

From that perspective, the leak is an opportunity for more truth-telling about war — not less.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.