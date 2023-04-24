Report: Aaron Rodgers trade is complete, sending him to Jets from Packers

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal.

The New York Jets agreed on a deal Monday to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.

The Jets will receive Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick, and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a sixth-rounder, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65 percent of plays for New York next season.

The 39-year-old Rodgers spent a few days in February contemplating his life and playing future during an isolation retreat in Oregon while fans and media speculated about what he would decide. He emerged and deliberated some more before deciding that he would play again — and for the Jets.

And then he and the sports world waited — and waited — for the Packers and Jets to finally complete a deal.

“I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on March 15.

The Jets sent a contingent that included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh, and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’s home in Southern California in early March. A few days later, Rodgers decided he wanted to continue his playing career by joining the Jets.

Several weeks of negotiations appeared to be stalled at times, with fans — and the teams — wondering when or if the trade would be completed.

“We’re anxious,” Johnson told reporters at the league’s annual meetings March 28. “I guess, as we look forward, we’re optimistic. But we have a plan, so we’re willing to stick with our plan. And I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating at this point.”

It took a while, but the sides were finally able to agree on compensation. And the deal puts the one-time Super Bowl champion in New York after Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2021, struggled mightily in his first two seasons.

New York was 7-10 last season, finishing on a six-game losing streak that extended the NFL’s longest active playoff drought to a franchise-record 12 years.

With the Jets, Rodgers reunites with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to try to jump-start an offense that was among the NFL’s worst under coordinator Mike LaFleur, the younger brother of Matt, Rodgers’s coach in Green Bay the past four years. Rodgers joins some promising young playmakers on offense, such as wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, and running back Breece Hall.

“There’s a lot of reasons why the Jets are attractive,” Rodgers said to McAfee. “But there’s one coach that has meant as much to me as any coach I’ve ever had. And he happens to be the coordinator there.”

Saleh acknowledged a few times this offseason that the Jets were looking for a veteran quarterback to add to a team that features a top-five defense. And Johnson said he was “absolutely” on board with paying an established signal caller — “the missing piece,” he called it — if Douglas could get him.

They ended up getting one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.

Rodgers said shortly after the season ended that he was making up his mind on whether he wanted to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire, or request a trade. Meanwhile, the Jets explored a few quarterback options, including meeting with free agent Derek Carr at their facility and then again at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

But after Carr agreed to terms with New Orleans, it became even more apparent that New York would be all in on Rodgers — as long as he wanted to play there.

It’s reminiscent of the stunning trade the Jets made in 2008, when they acquired Brett Favre — who also turned 39 a few months later — from the Packers. And, coincidentally, clearing the way for Rodgers to start in Green Bay.

Rodgers was the league MVP in 2020 and 2021, but didn’t perform as well last season while playing with a broken right thumb and dealing with the absence of star wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to Las Vegas. He had his lowest passer rating as a starter (91.1) and threw 12 interceptions, his highest total since 2008. The Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs to end a string of three straight NFC North titles.

Rodgers led the Packers to their last Super Bowl title in the 2010 season. He never got them back to the Super Bowl, but he helped make them annual contenders. The Packers have lost in the NFC Championship game four of the last nine seasons.

In the Jets, Rodgers will be tasked with leading a franchise that hasn’t been in the Super Bowl since Joe Namath led them to a victory in January 1969. According to reports, Namath gave Rodgers his blessing to wear his retired No. 12, but Rodgers will instead don the No. 8 he wore at California.