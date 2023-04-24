Celtics overcome maladies to beat Hawks with a sense of urgency

But Smart went through a battery of tests Sunday morning and was cleared to play. And early in Game 4, after a frustrating start, Brown tossed his mask aside and showed both his face and his fearsomeness.

Jaylen Brown has already dealt with the worst of his maladies. He’s been wearing a protective mask for months after fracturing his cheekbone, as well as a wrap on his right hand that was sliced open earlier this month.

ATLANTA — On Saturday, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was walking gingerly around the team hotel, occasionally wincing as he managed a lower back contusion that left his status for Game 4 of this opening-round playoff series against the Hawks in doubt.

If the Celtics were dealing with hindrances, they certainly were not going to show it during a 129-121 win that gave them a 3-1 series lead. And the performances of Smart and Brown were symbolic of the urgency this team is showing as it intensifies its chase for the title that eluded it last year.

“This could possibly be our last chance of having this opportunity,” Smart said. “Last year taught us that you don’t get blessed and lucky too many times, and you’ve got to grab it.”

The Celtics will have a chance to close out the series at TD Garden Tuesday night. They’ll be heavily favored, but Jayson Tatum said he hopes the team can take lessons from last season’s run.

With the conference semifinals against the Bucks tied, 2-2, they dropped Game 5 at TD Garden before winning the next two games. And when they held a 3-2 lead over the Heat in the conference finals they lost at home in Game 6, forcing them to win on the road. This situation is not that tense, but Tatum wants to ensure it stays that way.

“Damn near going there with the mindset that we’re down 3-1 and we’ve got to win than thinking it’s over and they’re going to give up,” Tatum said, “because they’re not.”

As if the Celtics needed more incentive, the NBA provided some with a release late Sunday night. If Boston wins Tuesday, its conference semifinals matchup against the 76ers will start Saturday. If the Hawks win to force a Game 6, the series against Philadelphia would be delayed until Monday.

That’s significant, because 76ers star Joel Embiid, who will likely be named league MVP in the coming weeks, is dealing with a knee sprain that could keep him out for the start of the series.

The Hawks, meanwhile, appeared feeble when they were throttled by Boston in the first two games of this first-round matchup. But they stormed to a win in Game 3 and battled throughout Game 4 before falling just short.

Now, there is a chance they could be alarmingly shorthanded for Game 4. After the final buzzer Sunday, star guard Dejounte Murray got into the face of referee Gediminas Petraitis and made a head-butt motion. Murray’s chest made contact with Petraitis’s shoulder, and the situation will surely be reviewed by the league office.

The loss of Murray, who is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in this series, would likely be fateful for Atlanta, which might not have much of a chance even if he is available.

Brown and Tatum finished with 31 points apiece to lead the Celtics Sunday. Brown, who has mostly shined since first donning the mask in early February, was 1 for 7 in his disjointed start before deciding he needed to change something.

Tatum draws a foul as he drives against Atlanta's Clint Capela and Trae Young during the fourth quarter Sunday night. He finished with 31 points in the Game 4 victory. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

So he shed the mask and also removed the protective cover on his right hand that recently needed five stitches to mend a laceration. He closed the game by making 11 of 15 shots and had a pair of key assists to Robert Williams during the defining moments of the fourth quarter.

“Maybe it was all in my head,” Brown said. “I just needed a different look. I just felt like to start the game I didn’t like the looks that I got so I just needed something to switch it up a little bit. And as soon as I took it off things started to turn around.”

Smart said his back tightened up several times during the game and he treated it with heating pads, but there were no signs that anything was amiss. He continued to attack without fear and throw his body around as if he was in a bouncy house. He finished with 19 points and four assists.

“When he plays with that level of control and pace,” Mazzulla said, “it really helps.”

The Hawks have battered the Celtics on the glass at times in this series, and on Sunday Mazzulla leaned more heavily on double-big lineups featuring Robert Williams and Al Horford. The duo combined for 26 rebounds, with Williams adding 13 points in a particularly impactful night off the bench.

“[Mazzulla has] been challenging all of us to bring it with the physicality,” Williams said. “He’s just letting me know, that’s why they pay me.”

Despite these performances, and Boston’s 51.7 percent shooting, the Hawks remained formidable for most of the night. Trae Young had 35 points and 15 assists, and after Atlanta fell behind by 14 in the first half, Young helped keep his team close enough to make another upset seem possible.

Atlanta pulled within 109-104 on a Murray floater with 4:11 left. But Brown calmly found Williams for layups on consecutive possessions, helping the Celtics stretch their lead back to 115-106.

After the Celtics nearly turned the ball over, Tatum chased it down in the backcourt and drilled a deep 3-pointer just before the shot-clock expired, helping close out the win.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.