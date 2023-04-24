Commissioner Rob Manfred asserts an A’s move to Las Vegas is all about Oakland’s failure to act

The franchise announced last week that it had signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark close to the Las Vegas Strip after being unable to reach an agreement to construct a new venue in the Bay Area. The A’s had been trying to escape the run-down Oakland Coliseum for years, exploring options in Fremont and San Jose before shifting focus to Oakland’s waterfront.

Manfred discussed the plans on Monday during a meeting with the Associated Press Sports Editors in New York, adding that he believes the last-place A’s can field a more competitive team in Nevada.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says he feels “sorry for the fans in Oakland” about the Athletics’ plans to relocate to Las Vegas but denies claims by Oakland’s mayor that the franchise used negotiations with the city as leverage.

After the A’s announced the land purchase, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said in a statement that she was disappointed the team didn’t negotiate with the city as a “true partner.”

“It is clear to me that the A’s have no intention of staying in Oakland and have simply been using this process to try to extract a better deal out of Las Vegas,” she said.

Manfred disputed that, saying owner John Fisher negotiated exclusively with Oakland from 2014 to 2021 before beginning to look elsewhere.

“I feel sorry for the fans in Oakland. I really do,” Manfred said. “But for the city of Oakland to point fingers at John Fisher, it’s not fair. We have shown an unbelievable commitment to the fans in Oakland by exhausting every possible opportunity to try to get something done in Oakland. Unfortunately, the government doesn’t seem to have the will to get it done.”

The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the new stadium with a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000. The team hopes to break ground by next year and move to its new home by 2027.

The timeline for Oakland’s move remains uncertain, Manfred said. The team’s lease at the Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and there has been discussion for the A’s to temporarily play at the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators. Manfred said he believed it was feasible schedule-wise to have the A’s and their top minor league team share a ballpark.

A year after finishing last in the American League, the A’s have the worst record in baseball this season at 4-18. They also opened 2023 with MLB’s lowest payroll at $58 million.

White Sox activate Kelly

Righthanded reliever Joe Kelly was activated by the White Sox after a stint on the injured list with a groin strain. Kelly’s activation was offset by Chicago placing starter Lucas Giolito on the bereavement list.

Kelly has made three appearances this season, the most recent on April 8. Giolito took the loss Sunday against the Rays and will be away from the team for a minimum of three days.

Alvarez off to Houston

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez (neck) returned to Houston for medical evaluation while the Astros continued a series in St. Peterburg, Fla., against the Rays.

Alvarez hit late go-ahead homers in the first two games of the Astros’ weekend sweep in Atlanta. He added a two-run single Sunday but has had the neck issue for about a week, according to manager Dusty Baker.