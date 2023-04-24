Don Sweeney’s deadline haul more than delivering against Panthers

Sweeney’s deal with the Red Wings for Tyler Bertuzzi a week later was insurance following injury uncertainty with both Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno . Even with both wingers sidelined with lower-body ailments, the secondary-scoring output was still humming along in the dog days of the regular season.

When the general manager pulled off a blockbuster swap with the Capitals for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway on Feb. 23, Boston only had eight regulation losses on their ledger.

Don Sweeney and the Bruins didn’t have to sit at the table with the rest of the NHL’s high rollers leading up to the league’s trade deadline.

But amid the grind of the Stanley Cup playoffs, one can never have enough depth. And with Sweeney’s flurry of moves, Boston bolstered an already deep roster with three players whose experience, versatility, and sandpaper style were welcomed.

All three have made their presence felt against the Panthers, each playing a vital role in Boston’s 3-1 edge in this first-round series.

Bertuzzi (six points) and Orlov (five) rank second and third on the Bruins in postseason scoring behind Taylor Hall. Hathaway ranks second behind Charlie McAvoy in hits, doling out 18 bone-crunching checks in a little over 41 minutes.

On a blue line already anchored by poised puck movers McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, Orlov’s howitzer of a shot adds a different element in the offensive zone. His crisp stretch passes have orchestrated Grade-A scoring chances for gifted wingers David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk.

But for Sweeney, Orlov’s malleable role, coupled with his pedigree as a Stanley Cup champion with the Capitals, has made the largest impact.

“I would think that anybody climbing Everest is not going at it alone,” Sweeney said Monday at Warrior Ice Arena. “Chances are they’ve got somebody that’s probably climbed there. And to their credit, you climb it once — to go back there and sign up for climbing again, they know how hard it is.

“It’s valuable, valuable knowledge. We have guys that went to the doorstep and lost in a heartbreaking way. So those are battle scars that I think also served them well.”

Once part of a shutdown pairing next to Matt Niskanen in Washington, Orlov has further reinforced Boston’s layered D-zone structure up and down the depth chart.

Shifted to the right side on the third pair with Derek Forbort, the Bruins have outscored the Panthers, 2-0, in the duo’s 15:35 of five-on-five ice time this series. He’s recorded the third-most minutes (9:25) on a penalty kill that has negated 11 of Florida’s 12 power plays.

Down the other end, Bertuzzi has factored into six of Boston’s 16 goals. Both of his have come off tipped shots while fending off shoves and cross-checks in the low slot.

The 28-year-old winger’s poise and half-second processing with the puck in Grade-A ice have unlocked easy tap-ins for his teammates at Florida’s doorstep.

“We’ve talked about this as a group, that maybe his offensive zone playmaking ability was a little underrated,” Sweeney said. “He’s been a really good player for us with his versatility and, again, providing the depth I think is required to have success.”

Add in Hathaway’s knack for doling out welts — and welcoming them via eight shot blocks — and Boston’s deadline haul has proved its worth.

“It’s really incumbent upon the entire lineup to recognize where you’re playing and who you’re playing against each and every night,” Sweeney said. “Because the margins are small.”

Patrice Bergeron inches closer

The Bruins might have some reinforcements for Wednesday’s Game 5. Sweeney noted Patrice Bergeron is expected to join the Bruins for their full-squad practice on Tuesday morning. It will be the captain’s first with the roster since exiting the regular-season finale on April 13 with a nagging upper-body injury. “We’ll gauge his progression and go from there,” Sweeney said. “As everybody knows, he’s day to day, and we’ll see how he is when he integrates into other guys on the ice.” David Krejci, who missed the two games in South Florida with an upper-body injury, “likely” won’t practice Tuesday. Sweeney said the 36-year-old pivot was having further testing done later Monday . . . Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, for his cross-check on Hathaway following the first period of Game 4. Tkachuk was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking, the Bruins scoring on the subsequent power play.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.