EMass girls’ lacrosse: With 26 points in four wins, Peabody’s Brooke Lomasney headlines Players of the Week

Grace Glidden, Hamilton-Wenham — With the Generals trailing by one with 10 minutes to play vs. Cape Ann League rival Manchester Essex, the freshman scored three unanswered goals for a crucial 10-8 victory.

Liv Godwin, Whitman-Hanson — A junior goaltender who has committed to Franklin Pierce, Godwin had back-to-back double-digit save outings as the Panthers captured this year’s Staycation Cup. She stopped 12 shots vs. Silver Lake and made 13 saves (.650 save percentage) against Marshfield in the title game.

Maddie Greenwood, Duxbury — In a 12-11 overtime win over Weymouth, the sophomore goaltender shined, contributing 16 saves in the nonleague victory. She added nine saves as the Green Dragons dispatched Shaker (N.Y.), 13-9.