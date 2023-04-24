ESPN begins layoffs as part of Disney’s plan to cut 7,000 jobs

Disney, per CEO Robert Iger’s orders, began layoffs in March. An undetermined number of ESPN employees will lose their jobs this week, and another phase will occur this summer involving more behind-the-scenes employees.

On-air talent is not expected to be affected in this round of cuts.

ESPN began an expected wave of layoffs Monday, a phase of parent company Disney’s plan to cut its workforce by approximately 7,000 jobs over several months.

After that summer round is completed, ESPN will then commence layoffs affecting on-air personnel.

Among those laid off Monday was Mike Soltys, the network’s vice president of corporate communications who had been with ESPN since 1980, when founder Bill Rasmussen brought him aboard the fledgling network as an unpaid intern.

The well-respected Soltys, whose recent responsibilities included overseeing publicity for ESPN’s news operations and college sports, tweeted about his status Monday morning.

“My final statement as ESPN Spokesperson:,” he wrote. “43 Amazing Years. Wow. We wish him well.”

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro sent a memo to staffers Monday morning to inform them that the layoffs were beginning.

“As we advance as a core segment of Disney, with operational control and financial responsibility, we must further identify ways to be efficient and nimble," he wrote. “We will continue to focus our workforce on initiatives that are most closely aligned with our critical priorities and emphasize decision-making and responsibility deeper into the organization.

“That said, I do not want to minimize the enormous toll of saying goodbye to dedicated colleagues that have worked tirelessly to strengthen ESPN and deliver for sports fans. The people of ESPN, and their constant resolve to get the job done, to excel and to innovate, have built this place. We will act with compassion, respect for our colleagues, and professionalism as we face these hard circumstances.”

ESPN has recently re-signed some of its on-air personalities, including college football and tennis play-by-play voice Chris Fowler and NFL analyst Marcus Spears. When the layoffs do eventually affect on-air talent, middle-profile personalities whose roles are redundant could be the most affected.

Layoffs have become a regular occurrence every few years at ESPN, with 250-300 people losing their jobs in both 2015 and again in 2017. During the pandemic in 2020, 300 people were laid off and 200 other positions went unfilled.

