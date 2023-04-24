Giannis Antetokounmpo back for Bucks in Game 4 against Heat

Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 of the series — and most of Game 1 — with a bruised lower back. The Bucks trailed the series 2-1 entering Monday’s contest.

He was cleared to play in Monday night’s Game 4 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the top-seeded Bucks and eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

“He’s warming up and we expect him to play,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said about 90 minutes before game time.

Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP and one of three finalists for the award this season. He averaged 31.1 points this season, fifth-best in the NBA, along with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

“He’s ready to go,” Budenholzer said.

Antetokounmpo got hurt late in the opening quarter of Game 1, landing on his back after twisting in the air while trying to avoid Miami’s Kevin Love on a drive to the basket. Love was attempting to take a charge on the play.

Antetokounmpo left the game briefly, tried to return, then left again and was ruled out for the rest of that contest. The Bucks won Game 2 without him, then lost Game 3 in Miami as he remained sidelined.

Miami will be without Tyler Herro (broken hand in Game 1) and Victor Oladipo (torn left patellar tendon in Game 3) for the remainder of the series. The Bucks were without Wesley Matthews (strained right calf) for the third consecutive game Monday.

Kings’ Fox doubtful for Game 5 with broken finger

Sacramento star guard De’Aaron Fox broke the index finger on his shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game 5 of the Kings’ first-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Fox remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost 126-125. Fox passed out of a double team on the final possession and the Kings lost when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The series is tied at two games apiece headed into Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Fox has emerged as a star in his first trip to the postseason, averaging 31.5 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds through six games.

His 38 points in a Game 1 win were tied for the second most for a player in his postseason debut and his 126 points so far are tied for the sixth most for any player in his first four career playoff games.

Fox had 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in the Game 4 loss.

Fox was announced last week as the inaugural winner of the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award. He led the league in clutch-game scoring this season with 194 points in 39 such games; clutch games are defined as those where the margin between teams is five points or less at any point in the final five minutes.