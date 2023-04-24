Injuries to stars have unearthed surprise performances in first round of Stanley Cup playoffs

MacEachern’s multi-point performance in Sunday’s win against the New York Islanders illustrated how the test of the Stanley Cup playoffs isn’t just about the performance of top-line stars. It’s as much about how well teams manage injuries that sideline key figures such as Boston’s Patrice Bergeron , Dallas’ Joe Pavelski or Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ek , who has yet to skate after just one shift in Game 3.

“Obviously it’s a playoff game,” MacEachern said, “but it’s just trying to approach it like another game and try to keep my head straight.”

Mackenzie MacEachern went from joining the Carolina Hurricanes as a call-up from the minors to skating on the team’s top line in a road playoff game for a team struggling with injuries.

That’s opened the door for players like the Stars’ Tyler Seguin to take on bigger roles and keep their teams moving forward entering Tuesday’s slate of three Game 5s in the first round.

“At the end of the day, hockey’s hockey and there’s certain things that it doesn’t matter what your systems are that are universal,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday. “At the end of the day, if you go out and play hard, you’ve got a chance.”

MacEachern tallied a goal and an assist in his team’s 5-2 win, an opportunity that came when forward Jack Drury — himself elevated to a larger role due to injuries — was knocked from the game on a hard hit into the boards by Ryan Pulock.

Carolina was already missing offseason trade acquisition Max Pacioretty and top-line forward Andrei Svechnikov, both out with season-ending injuries. It lost another top-line forward in Teuvo Teravainen to a broken hand in Game 2.

In Dallas, Seguin had two goals in Game 4, his first multi-goal postseason game since 2011, as the Stars tied the series.

“We need [Seguin], and I think he knows that,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “It’s a great luxury to be able to have a guy like Seguin playing in the depth of your lineup that, when someone goes down at the top, he’s played that role his entire career. He’s comfortable stepping in there.”

Pavelski nearing return

Pavelski skated Monday with some teammates in another step before he can return to the playoffs from concussion protocol.

However, it was still uncertain when he might be able to play again.

DeBoer said it was “a great sign” to see Pavelski skating in a light workout with scratched and inactive Stars players, but that he’s still not available to play. Pavelski got hurt one week ago when he banged his head hard on the ice after a crushing blow from Minnesota defender Matt Dumba in the opener of the best-of-seven series that is now tied at 2-2. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Dallas.

The 38-year-old Pavelski, whose 64 playoff goals are the most among US-born players, didn’t travel with the team to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.

Braun hangs ‘em up

Defenseman Justin Braun has decided to retire at age 36 after 13 NHL seasons.

The NHL Alumni Association announced Braun’s retirement, a week and a half after he played in Philadelphia’s season finale.

Braun skated in 961 regular season and playoff games with the San Jose Sharks, Flyers, and New York Rangers. He was a key player for the Sharks when they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, playing in all 24 games of their run and averaging more than 21 minutes of ice time.

Braun also helped the Rangers make the Eastern Conference final last year after they acquired him at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. He returned to the Flyers on a one-year deal, serving as mentor to many of the team’s younger players.

The Minnesota native was a seventh-round pick by San Jose in 2007. He made his NHL debut in 2010 and finished with 199 career points during the regular season and 16 more in the playoffs.

Oilers erase three-goal deficit

Leon Draisaitl wasn’t fazed as his Edmonton Oilers faced a three-goal deficit at the end of the first period of Game 4 against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

Instead, Draisaitl and the Oilers were able to rally and post what might be their biggest win of the season.

Zach Hyman scored at 10:39 of overtime as the Oilers rallied to beat the Kings, 5-4, and even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

“I think all playoff games are big tests, but this one was massive for our group. I thought we responded well,” said Draisaitl, who had two goals and an assist. “It is not an easy team to come back against. We came back in waves in the second period and put ourselves back into it.”

Hyman’s snap shot from the left faceoff circle was his first goal of the playoffs. It was the first time since 1997 against Dallas that the Oilers came back to win a playoff game after trailing by three or more goals.

Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists while Evander Kane forced OT with his third-period goal. Connor McDavid had three assists.