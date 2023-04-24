Jaylen Brown finally took his mask off. His teammates had some jokes.

“Maybe it was all in my head,” Brown told reporters after the game . “I just needed a different look. I just felt like to start the game I didn’t like the looks that I got so I just needed something to switch it up a little bit. And as soon as I took it off things started to turn around a little bit.”

Specifically, Brown opted to remove the face mask he’s been wearing since a facial contusion in February .

When Jaylen Brown got off to a sluggish start in Sunday’s Game 4 against the Hawks, he decided it was time to change things up.

Whatever effect Brown’s new look had, it translated on the court with immediate impact. Having started the night shooting just 1 for 7, he closed out the game going 11 for 15, finishing with 31 points as the Celtics got a crucial road win over the Hawks in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Though it may have been symbolic, Brown’s teammates knew his mid-game decision to go maskless had meaning. Both Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart commented on it following the game.

“I was talking to Smart when JB took his mask off and I was like, ‘Oh [expletive], it’s go time,’” said Tatum. “I knew he was going to turn it up a notch.”

Smart joked he didn’t recognize Brown.

“After the timeout, we were looking for Jaylen. Couldn’t find him because he didn’t have his mask on,” said Smart. “It was like, ‘Where’s he at?’ Then we see him in the corner and he gets the ball and then he makes those plays where he’s driving with force and throws it off the glass a couple times and makes some great plays. We just knew at that moment it was a different JB and he was gonna carry us and bring us home.”

Not everyone was as loquacious about Brown’s decision. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla had a simpler summation when asked what he saw from Brown following the decision to drop the mask.

“I saw his face,” Mazzulla said. He then offered more on what the 26-year-old contributed.

“After that, I saw just his poise,” added Mazzulla, “and I thought he did a great job making plays at the rim, operating in space, playing off two feet, making the right play. To me he showed just tremendous poise, especially on the offensive end. He had the ball in his hands making plays for himself and others.”

Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.