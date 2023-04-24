Matthew Tkachuk given ‘maximum allowable’ fine of $5,000 for cross-checking Garnet Hathaway

Tkachuk, 25, was given the “maximum allowable” fine, according to the league’s collective bargaining agreement, totaling $5,000.

The penalty occurred at the end of the first period, when Tkachuk leveled the Boston winger. He was issued a minor penalty.

Hathaway was down for a time after the hit, but eventually returned to the game. He assisted on Taylor Hall’s empty-net goal to close out the win.

Tkachuk has been one of the Panthers’ best players (with two goals and three assists in four games), but he also has been a costly presence, chalking up 16 penalty minutes. He also almost got into a fight with Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark late in the third period Sunday.

The Bruins lead the series, three games to one, and will have a chance to close it out in Boston Wednesday.

