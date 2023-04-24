For the Nantucket girls’ lacrosse team, 12-hour travel days are ordinary. Now they’re adding impressive wins to the routine.

One particular Saturday in late April — their longest schlep ever — was especially grueling and gratifying. After the 1-hour, 5-minute boat trip to Hyannis, they took a 9 a.m. bus ride over the mid-construction Sagamore Bridge and eventually arrived at the Lincoln Street Fields in Lexington at 11 a.m. for a noon game.

They fuel up on bagels, Starbucks coffee, and sandwiches, hustle to the water with their luggage for the day, and catch the Hy-Line or Steamship. The Whalers don’t typically sit idly or sleep, instead combing through a printed-out playbook, fine-tuning strategy, and prioritizing team bonding.

The Nantucket Fish & Meat Market doesn’t open until 7 a.m. on Saturdays, but the parking lot is full at 6:45 because the girls’ lacrosse players and coaches can’t risk getting to the boat after 7:20.

Then the Division 4 Whalers outlasted the Division 1 Minutemen, 18-15, to cement one of the most momentous wins in program history. The varsity team watched the junior varsity game, repeated the trek in reverse, and made it home after 6 p.m. in time for supper after a 12-hour excursion.

It sounds exhausting — and it is — but they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Whalers (4-2), fresh off a trip to the state semifinals last spring, are on a quest to gain statewide respect and turn the program into a perennial contender. They believe playing games like this one, plus road clashes against Wayland and Norwell, are well worth the extra effort.

“I wouldn’t trade it for another Saturday,” coach Jami Lower said. “This is where I want to be.”

Jami Lower's Whalers embrace the challenges of long road trips. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

When Lower started coaching the youth program in 2012, Nantucket had one U-15 team and quite literally duct-taped equipment to goalies’ legs.

Lower, who played at Greenwich Academy (Conn.) and the University of Vermont, knew she wanted to expose her daughters, Bailey and Mayson, to lacrosse and help other girls around town build that same passion. She created a blueprint, and over a decade later — with support from Leslie Frank, Meredith Frank McGinnis, and other Mass Elite pillars — that vision has propelled the Whalers further than she could have ever imagined.

“Sometimes, I can’t believe it,” Lower said. “It’s really the dedication and the passion that these girls have for the game.”

The Whalers sensed something special was brewing, and the deepest run in program history last year proved to others what they already understood internally. Nantucket girls’ lacrosse is not to be taken lightly anymore.

Nantucket junior Bailey Lower (17) celebrates after scoring a goal dring an 18-15 win over Lexington. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

This year, with an entirely new defense and goalie, the Whalers moved up to the more competitive Atlantic Division in the Cape and Islands League and started the season with six straight road games. Nantucket fell, 17-13, to Wayland, and 15-7 to Norwell, but left feeling as though it belonged.

Against a Lexington team that made the D1 Round of 16 last year, the Whalers prevailed, behind the brilliance of Vanderbilt commit Bailey Lower (170 career goals) and High Point commit Emerson Pekarcik (122 career goals), who combined for 15 of the 18 tallies en route to a thrilling triumph. Cydney Mosscrop (123 career goals) rounds out a lethal junior class.

Jami Lower called it “emotional” to walk away with a win, and her daughter agreed.

“This makes the three-plus hours that we traveled all worth it,” Bailey Lower said.

Before this year, their longest trip was, ironically, to nearby Martha’s Vineyard. They took a boat to Hyannis, a bus to Woods Hole, another boat, then another bus. The Whalers also traveled to Scituate for the semifinals against Manchester Essex.

Junior Cydney Mosscrop already has 123 goals for the Whalers. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Spending entire days with one another is equal parts a mini vacation and a business trip. The Whalers are grateful to receive discounted rates on the boat fare and thankful to have the time to prepare for and reminisce about games.

“We’re kind of used to it at this point,” said Mayson Lower, a sophomore midfielder. “We’ve been doing it since youth.”

They’re in tune with watching the weather carefully and packing their bags accordingly. On Saturday, Pekarcik stocked up on snacks from Stop & Shop. Goalie Claire Misurelli brought a smoothie and a lunch her mom made.

If they miss the 5 p.m. boat back, they wait for the 7 p.m. option. That’s when they tend to get a little hungry. It requires time management skills that Lower believes will benefit them long term.

One time in their youth days, with winds picking up and boats not running, they had to take three charter planes home. That was scary, and it hasn’t happened since. They’ve seen it all now, so they’re used to the grind and all it entails.

Suffering tough losses at schools three hours away can make the trip home more mentally taxing. On a day like Saturday, when they made history, and put themselves on the map, they didn’t want the fun to end.

“Coming from a small town, traveling this far, this win really shows how much we’ve improved over the years,” sophomore Maddie Lombardi said. “It shows our progress, how hard we work, and how it pays off.”





The Whalers took a three-plus-hour trip from Nantucket to Lexington, registered one of the biggest wins in program history, then made the trek back that same day. NANTUCKET ATHLETICS

Quick sticks

▪ Following a trip to the 2022 MIAA state quarterfinals, No. 9 Newburyport (6-0) is off to a red-hot start. Led by senior Holy Cross commit Anna Affolter, the Clippers boast a stifling midfield and lethal attack.

Affolter reached the 200-draw control milestone in Newburyport’s 17-4 win over Andover Saturday. In that same game, senior Izzy Rosa reached career marks of 100 goals and 100 assists, and junior Lilly Pons scored her 100th goal.

▪ Come-from-behind wins ruled the week. On Friday, Duxbury rallied from an 8-7 halftime deficit against Weymouth and trailed 10-9 with 13 minutes to go. The Dragons won on a goal with 23 seconds left in overtime . . . Medfield took down King Philip, 17-15, Tuesday after trailing 4-1 early . . . Freshman Grace Glidden scored three goals in the last 10-plus minutes of Hamilton-Wenham’s 10-8 win over Manchester Essex to complete a comeback.

▪ Former EMass players had a big week on the college stage. Lexi Schmalz (Needham), a senior at Duke, is currently second on the Blue Devils in goals with 30 . . . Saint Anselm junior Erin Doyle (Weymouth) scored the winning goal for the Hawks against No. 20 New Haven on Saturday . . . Sisters Reagan and Quinlan O’Brien (Boston Latin) have each appeared for Johns Hopkins this season . . . Tufts freshmen Allie Zorn (Bedford) and Kate Deehan (Westwood) are catalysts for the Jumbos, combining for 29 points this season.

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 3 Franklin at King Philip, 3:45 p.m. — This Kelley-Rex clash will have huge Hockomock League implications. Consider Franklin the favorite, but don’t count the Warriors out; they’ve had multiple close games against some of the state’s best teams.

Thursday, No. 16 Wayland at No. 4 Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:30 p.m. — This is a battle of two undefeated Dual County League squads, both of whom have scored more than 70 goals this season.

Thursday, No. 10 Central Catholic at No. 20 Chelmsford, 5 p.m. — Central Catholic is rolling with a 6-0 record; a talented, battle-tested Lions squad will be a challenge.

Friday, No. 7 Walpole at No. 11 Duxbury, 4 p.m. — Duxbury hasn’t lost since its season opener versus Notre Dame (Hingham) and will look to this nonleague tilt with undefeated Walpole as a midseason litmus test.

Friday, Burlington at Watertown, 6:30 p.m. — The 3-0 Raiders haven’t allowed more than seven goals in a game thus far and should expect a fierce battle from a Burlington squad that averages 13 goals per game.

Correspondents Emma Healy and Olivia Nolan contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.