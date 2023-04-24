No. 1 Needham boys’ volleyball survives battle of unbeatens with No. 2 North Quincy

The top-ranked Needham boys’ volleyball team has been tinkering with its lineup as it defends back-to-back state championships. That hasn’t stopped the Rockets from taking off this spring.

Despite dropping the first set, Needham recovered and won its 53rd consecutive match Monday, improving to 7-0 after beating second-ranked North Quincy 23-25, 25-11, 25-17, 28-26 at home.

Despite a quality test from the Division 2 frontrunning Raiders, the Rockets emerged unscathed from the clash of unbeatens. Coach Dave Powell was impressed with how North Quincy (6-1) tested his squad in the nonleague meeting.