No. 1 Needham boys’ volleyball survives battle of unbeatens with No. 2 North Quincy

The top-ranked Needham boys’ volleyball team has been tinkering with its lineup as it defends back-to-back state championships. That hasn’t stopped the Rockets from taking off this spring.
Despite dropping the first set, Needham recovered and won its 53rd consecutive match Monday, improving to 7-0 after beating second-ranked North Quincy 23-25, 25-11, 25-17, 28-26 at home.
Despite a quality test from the Division 2 frontrunning Raiders, the Rockets emerged unscathed from the clash of unbeatens. Coach Dave Powell was impressed with how North Quincy (6-1) tested his squad in the nonleague meeting.
“There’s still some stuff that we think we can improve on our side of the net, but hats off to them,” he said. “They played really well and pushed us.”
Owen Ching, who was setting for Needham two weeks ago, is now a libero and posted 23 digs. Raymond Weng, setter on the last two state title teams, totaled 21 kills to go with 14 assists. Ethan McCarron added 14 kills.
Powell praised the group’s unique versatility that allows for mixing and matching while staying dominant. Lineup tweaks have helped keep the Rockets from growing complacent even as they rack up wins.
“It’s easy when you win to say, ‘Let’s just keep it like it is,’ but we have to keep experimenting for the next couple of weeks, and that’s what we’ve been doing,” he said.