Patrice Bergeron expected to practice with Bruins on Tuesday

GM Don Sweeney noted Patrice Bergeron is expected to join the Bruins for their full-squad practice on Tuesday morning. It will be the captain’s first with the roster since exiting the regular-season finale on April 13 with a nagging upper-body injury.

The Bruins might have some reinforcements for Wednesday’s Game 5, a potential series finisher against the Panthers at TD Garden.

“We’ll gauge his progression and go from there,” Sweeney said. “As everybody knows, he’s day to day, and we’ll see how he is when he integrates into other guys on the ice.”

David Krejci, who missed the two games in South Florida with an upper-body injury, “likely” won’t practice Tuesday. Sweeney said the 36-year-old pivot was having further testing done later Monday.

Advertisement

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.