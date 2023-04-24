Rays set record with 14th consecutive win at home to open MLB season

The Rays are 20-3 overall. Only the 1911 Detroit Tigers and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers had better starts at 21-2 since 1901.

Tampa Bay had shared the mark dating to 1901 with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big league career and the Tampa Bay Rays set a modern era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to begin a season, beating the Houston Astros, 8-3, on Monday night.

The 22-year-old Bradley (3-0) allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings. In 15⅓ innings this season, the righthander has struck out 23 and waked two.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco had four hits and made an outstanding recovery catch on Martín Maldonado’s fifth-inning foul ball down the left-field line when he overran the ball but was able to make the grab with his bare hand.

Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña homered for the Astros, who had a four-game winning streak halted. Mauricio Dubón extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

The Astros were without slugger Yordan Alvarez, who returned to Houston to be examined for neck discomfort. Manager Dusty Baker is hopeful Alvarez can avoid the injured list.

After Peña had a solo shot in the third, the Rays chased Houston starter José Urquidy (1-2) with a four-run outburst in the bottom half to go ahead 6-3. Urquidy gave up six runs and seven hits in 2⅔ innings.