Red Sox lose series opener in Baltimore after Orioles rough up Chris Sale

It was the fourth inning of Monday’s contest with the Orioles. Sale’s chance at redemption drowning in quicksand. James McCann was at the plate with his team having already reached Sale for three hits and two runs in the inning. Sale had McCann down 1-2 in the count, but McCann worked his way back, fouling off five pitches (four straight) before dumping in an RBI single that tied the game.

BALTIMORE — It was a scene that was such a representation of Chris Sale’s poor start to the season. The struggles that have frustrated the Sox starter for three of his five outings, including a previous appearance against the Orioles.

Advertisement

The McCann at-bat put a spotlight on Sale’s inability to put away hitters consistently this year, and it hurt the Sox in what ended as a 5-4 loss in the series opener.

Sale was shellacked for all five Baltimore runs in five innings. He allowed nine hits and a walk, and, as the McCann example showed, he was unable to put away hitters.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The start marked the first time in his career that Sale did not record a strikeout during an outing that lasted more than one inning. Through three innings, Sale had just one swing and miss, marking just the seventh time that has occurred.

The southpaw was fronted a four-spot after the Sox jumped on Orioles starter Dean Kremer, highlighted by a Triston Casas moonshot solo blast to right field in the second inning and a Rafael Devers two-run homer to Eutaw Street in the third.

Sale made it through the first two innings unscathed, but the Orioles were putting together quality at-bats against him, signaling that it was only a matter of time before positive results followed.

In the third inning, Sale began to spiral. Adam Frazier’s RBI single brought in Cedric Mullins, who had doubled. Then came a three-run fourth and though Sale got through five, he would yield the go-ahead run in his final inning of work.

Advertisement

The Red Sox put the tying run on base in the ninth inning.

Masataka Yoshida drew a walk and gave way to pinch-runner Raimel Tapia. Yennier Cano was summoned from the Orioles bullpen and balked, moving Tapia up to second base. But Cano struck out Kiké Hernández and Casas, then induced a Jarren Duran line out to end it.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.