Game 24: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

After taking two out of three at Milwaukee, the Red Sox continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. It will be the first meeting between the teams since they opened the season with a three-game set at Fenway Park, with the Sox winning twice to take the series.
The Orioles have won six in a row, good for second place in the American League East, behind only the Rays, who have a league best 19-3 record.
Tonight’s starters faced off in the second game of the season, and neither fared well. Both lasted just three innings, with Chris Sale surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks. Dean Kremer allowed five runs on six hits and a walk. Neither factored in the decision, won by the Sox, 10-9.
Lineups
RED SOX (12-11): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (1-1, 8.00 ERA)
ORIOLES (14-7): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dean Kremer (1-0, 6.16 ERA)
Time: 6:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Kremer: Christian Arroyo 1-5, Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 5-13, Jarren Duran 1-2, Kiké Hernández 1-4, Reese McGuire 0-5, Rob Refsnyder 2-2, Raimel Tapia 3-9, Justin Turner 1-2, Alex Verdugo 6-16, Masataka Yoshida 0-2
Orioles vs. Sale: Adam Frazier 1-2, Austin Hays 5-13, Gunnar Henderson 0-1, Jorge Mateo 0-3, James McCann 8-36, Ryan McKenna 1-6, Ryan Mountcastle 2-7, Cedric Mullins 3-10, Adley Rutschman 1-2, Anthony Santander 2-8, Ramón Urías 0-5
Stat of the day: The Orioles have given up a total of three runs across the last five games.
Notes: Sale had his best outing of the season last Tuesday, going six innings and holding the Twins to one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 11. He is 10-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 24 career appearances (18 starts) against the Orioles. … Kremer is also coming off his best start of 2023, pitching 6 ⅔ shutout innings against the host Nationals last Tuesday. In six career starts against the Red Sox, he is 0-4 with a 7.76 ERA. … Masataka Yoshida is 7 of 17 in his last four games, with nine RBIs and only four strikeouts. … Jarren Duran is 9 of 21 (.429) with 4 runs, 2 stolen bases, 3 walks, and 6 RBIs in six starts. … In the three games at Fenway, the Orioles scored 23 runs on 38 hits and stole 10 bases in as many attempts. They are 25 of 28 on stolen bases for the season.
