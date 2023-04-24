Game 24: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

After taking two out of three at Milwaukee, the Red Sox continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. It will be the first meeting between the teams since they opened the season with a three-game set at Fenway Park, with the Sox winning twice to take the series.

The Orioles have won six in a row, good for second place in the American League East, behind only the Rays, who have a league best 19-3 record.

Tonight’s starters faced off in the second game of the season, and neither fared well. Both lasted just three innings, with Chris Sale surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks. Dean Kremer allowed five runs on six hits and a walk. Neither factored in the decision, won by the Sox, 10-9.