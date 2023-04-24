Red Sox summon reliever Brennan Bernardino from Triple A and send Brayan Bello to Worcester

Bernardino, who was claimed off waivers on April 16 from the Mariners, has just two big league appearances — both of which came with Seattle last season. Expecting him to be a contributor to the Red Sox’ success is a tall order. This move is more so about the state of the bullpen, one that has performed well and is getting healthier. But, equally, it’s a bullpen that has been overworked for the last week-plus with the Sox employing a six-man rotation.

Performance certainly played a part in Bello’s demotion as the righthander, who began the season on the injured list, had a 9.82 ERA in two starts. The Sox also needed a bullpen arm, and a lefty in particular to go along with Richard Bleier .

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox recalled lefthander Brennan Bernardino from Triple A Worcester ahead of Monday’s game with the Orioles. To make room on the roster for the reliever, starter Brayan Bello was optioned to Worcester.

“This is where we’re at right now,” manager Alex Cora said before the series opener. “If we have to use [Bernardino], we will use him.”

Red Sox relievers entered the day ranked 10th in the majors with a 3.35 ERA. In the previous 10 contests, when the club went 7-3, the bullpen had a 2.48 ERA. Righthanders Josh Winckowski and Kutter Crawford have performed admirably out of the bullpen as long relievers, with Winckowski posting a 1.65 ERA in eight games, while Crawford has yielded just one run in 11⅓ innings in relief.

“I love it. I love where we’re at,” Cora said. “But there are certain days that if we don’t get enough from the rotation, we’re going to run into trouble and some guys have to step up at the end of the day.”

Expecting Crawford, Winckowski, and others to perform at their current rate over a span of a season would be unfair. Furthermore, the Sox bullpen entered Monday having worked a big leagues-high 94 innings, which also is unsustainable. But the Sox do have an offday coming up Thursday after 19 games in as many days.

The Sox, who have gone back to a five-man rotation, have reinforcements on the way.

James Paxton will make at least two more rehab starts for Worcester. When the lefthander returns, the team will gain another bullpen arm from the rotation.

Lefty Joely Rodriguez (oblique) and righty Chris Martin (shoulder) continue to progress, with each of the relievers recently throwing a bullpen. Rodriguez will pitch in a rehab game next week. There’s a chance Martin could be with the club over the weekend during its series against the Guardians at Fenway Park.

Decisions will have to be made soon regarding how this team moves forward as it pertains to its pitching staff.

“There’s certain guys that have been on and off, inconsistent, and they have to start being consistent because we’re going to get healthy at some point,” Cora said. “Decisions are going to be hard, and it’s a business. This is where we are at, but I love where we are with Winckowski. I love where we are with Crawford.

“I think there are weapons that we can actually use to reset our equation. But certain days that equation is slimmer than actually what we always envisioned.”

McGuire OK to play

Catcher Reese McGuire was available off the bench for the series opener. After entering Saturday’s game against the Brewers as a pinch hitter, McGuire finished the game behind the plate but took a foul ball off his right hand in the eighth inning.

Connor Wong has started 15 of 24 games at catcher.

