Rockets reportedly hiring former Celtics coach Ime Udoka

Former Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season because of an improper relationship with a subordinate employee, has agreed to become the next coach of the Houston Rockets according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston parted way with Stephen Silas in April after his third season at the helm. The Rockets finished 22-60, the second-worst mark in the league, but boast a roster with promising young players like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. with the chance to add more talent with a high draft pick in June.