Taylor Hall has picked up steam in this series, revving up Bruins along with him

But Bruins coach Jim Montgomery saw progress in Hall’s garbage-time goal — his first score since Feb. 14.

The 31-year-old winger’s quick shot from the slot was an unceremonious bookend to a miserable night on Causeway Street for the Bruins. With just 1:10 left, Hall’s goal cut his team’s deficit to three in an eventual 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Taylor Hall’s goal was not going to reverse the Bruins’ fortunes in Game 2 of this series against Florida.

“I know it’s a meaningless goal,” Montgomery said Friday. “But it’s not a meaningless goal for him. When you’re an offensive player, and one goes in … He started to feel good. And he’s an offensive juggernaut in this league.”

Advertisement

Since that late goal last Wednesday night, Hall has lived up to Montgomery’s assessment.

After being hobbled by a lower-body ailment that put him on the shelf for six weeks this spring, Hall’s legs have regained their strength. His physical tools are again matching his instinctive effort to put opponents on their heels in transition.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

And that fleet-footed surge into the Panthers’ zone was followed by a 10-goal salvo by the Bruins over two wins in South Florida.

With a 4-point showing (two goals, two assists) in Sunday’s 6-2 win in Game 4, Hall now has 4 goals and 7 points over his last three games — the most points he’s ever accrued in a single postseason. He has scored in three straight contests, the first time he’s done that since Oct. 20-25.

“He doesn’t need a lot of space to make plays,” Charlie McAvoy said. “And he’s not nervous to challenge you one-on-one. A lot of the times, he’ll go right around you if you’re not ready.”

Advertisement

Hall was undeterred by the sight of 6-foot, 208-pound Radko Gudas at center ice in the closing minutes of Sunday’s matchup.

The hard-hitting Panthers defenseman has the heft to topple even the sturdiest skaters. But before Gudas could even attempt to corral a skittering puck and deck Hall, the winger had already slipped past him — on the way to beating Sergei Bobrovsky with a nifty set of dekes to give the Bruins a 5-2 advantage.

Hall’s highlight-reel breakaway was an emphatic stamp on a dominant night for the former Hart Trophy winner.

But on a forward corps with plenty of poised goal scorers, Hall’s value is maximized when he’s using his speed to collapse defenses and orchestrate scoring chances off the rush.

But the skilled veteran is far more than a V12 engine tasked with breaking through a stacked blue line. Much like Tyler Bertuzzi’s quick-thinking instincts among the fracas at the net front, Hall’s processing ability with the puck on his stick in transition often carves up D-zone structures.

“He obviously reads plays very well,” Jake DeBrusk said. “He’ll come through the neutral zone and there’s a couple plays, even in the last couple games where he makes it high-stress.”

A poised feed into the low slot from Hall started the ricochet sequence that resulted in DeBrusk’s second goal of the game at 8:05 in the third period.

Advertisement

But it was Hall’s initial set-up of DeBrusk’s first strike that exemplified his knack for generating “high-stress” sequences.

Taking a feed from Hampus Lindholm in the neutral zone, Hall glided over the Panthers’ blue line on a power play early in the second period.

Rather than take the puck along the boards and search for another seam pass, Hall carried it to the slot. The Panthers, needing to account for Hall’s aggressiveness, collapsed on him.

But with Hall shielding the puck against a wave of stick checks and the Panthers pushed out of position, DeBrusk skated in unopposed near the crease.

Hall’s tic-tac-toe sequence with Dmitry Orlov led to a goal just seconds later.

“Watching him come back from being out for a while and seeing how fast he accelerates, I was in awe tonight,” Garnet Hathaway said. “There was a play where he’s coming up the left side in the third period and full speed — cut to the middle, protected it off one guy, protect from another guy, and brought the puck in the zone.

“That’s hard to do. That’s hard hockey, and that’s being able to battle through those stick checks, those bodies. And with that speed, with that control, and making the right plays? That’s how we’re going to win games, and it’s with him playing as well as he is.”

A lot has changed since Hall’s late goal in Game 2. A series stuck in a 1-1 deadlock has swung in favor of the Bruins, who can bounce Florida Wednesday. And Hall, whose season was once in doubt in the wake of that late-season injury, has found his legs again.

Advertisement

“I knew where I needed to improve and where I needed to help our team the most I can,” Hall said Friday. “Coming to the playoffs, that was my goal.

“Wherever you’re slotted on the depth chart, there’s a goal in mind at the end of the road here, and everyone’s bought in.”

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.