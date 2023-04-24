Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright checks a lot of Patriots boxes

He also checks a lot of the boxes the Patriots (and lots of other teams) covet when evaluating offensive linemen.

The Tennessee offensive tackle checks in at a whopping 6 feet 5 inches and 333 pounds and checks out as one of the best prospects in this NFL Draft class.

Wright is versatile (he lined up at right tackle, left tackle, and right guard for the Vols), durable (he started the final 34 games of his career), and disciplined (he was flagged just twice in 13 games in 2022).

The biggest question when it comes to Wright is where he’ll be slotted at the next level. He has been projected as a right tackle (where he started 13 games in 2022) and a left tackle (where he started 13 games in 2021), depending on who is evaluating.

Wright has acknowledged that playing both tackle spots has benefitted him, but he leaves no doubt about his preference.

“When I think of myself, I think of a left tackle,” Wright said at the Scouting Combine.

No matter where he lands, Wright has the skill set to be an immediate plug-and-play professional.

He possesses exceptional power and burst and can dominate defensive ends and prevent them from setting the edge in the run game.

He will bully his initial defender with a jolting pop before setting his sights on the second level, where he’ll create cutback lanes by chopping down linebackers.

In pass protection, Wright employs that same quick strike before locking on and riding edge rushers past the pocket.

Wright didn’t allow a single sack in 2022 and really opened eyes when he muted Alabama’s Will Anderson (the consensus top defensive player in this draft) in Tennessee’s upset win.

Anderson said Wright was the toughest offensive lineman he faced during his college career.

Wright credited his film study with identifying competitors’ tendencies.

“I break down guys into categories,” said Wright. “You have speed. You have power. You have finesse. Rarely do you have somebody who’s going to hit every one of those categories, so you give them maybe two out of three.

“A guy like Will Anderson, you’ll give him speed and power. A guy like [Louisiana State’s] B.J. Ojulari, you’ll give him speed and finesse.

“Going against B.J., in practice you’d think it wasn’t a good thing to do, but I would overset. We don’t have a B.J. Ojulari on our scout team. But I’d overset every rep on scout team just because I know that B.J. makes all of his money on the edge. That’s mostly where he’s good at, but his inside counter move isn’t as effective, so going into it, you want to stay inside-out usually. But for this game in practice, I would set to the outside; you’d think I’m out of position, but it’s kind of like I’m just baiting him.”

The Patriots addressed their lack of depth at tackle by signing free agents Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, and Conor McDermott. Adding Wright, however, would be a cornerstone piece. He could start at right tackle and eventually move to left tackle (Trent Brown is in the final year of his deal).

Here’s a look at the top offensive linemen available in the draft:

Paris Johnson, Ohio State. Projected round: 1.

A ridiculously fluid athlete for a man of his size (6-6, 313) ... Johnson pops out of his stance in a flash and can backpedal like a ballerina in pass protection, walling off defenders with relative ease ... Can also bowl over tackles and linebackers in the run game ... Started 13 games at right guard in 2021 before switching to left tackle and starting 13 games in 2022 ... Fun fact: He is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

Broderick Jones, Georgia. Projected round: 1.

Another massive (6-5, 311) and mobile monster, Jones started 19 games at left tackle the last two seasons for the two-time national champs ... Has a high-revving engine and always, always, always finishes his blocks ... Fun fact: Zero holding penalties and just one false start in his college career.

Peter Skoronski, Northwestern. Projected round: 1.

Started 33 straight games at left tackle for the Wildcats, though some evaluators believe he will kick inside to guard because of his size (6-4, 313) and short arms ... Has a quick first step in both directions, allowing him to be an equally effective run blocker and pass protector ... Displays good strength and plays with excellent leverage and balance ... Fun fact: His father, Bob Jr., was an All-Ivy League defensive tackle at Yale and his grandfather, Bob Sr., was an offensive tackle who won five NFL championships on Vince Lombardi’s Packer squads.

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida. Projected round: 1.

An old-school mauler, the 6-5, 330-pound Torrence has super strength and will toss defenders out of the club with regularity ... Played first three seasons at Louisiana but followed coach Billy Napier when he got the Gators job ... Played 48 career games, including 34 at right guard, 13 at left guard ... Will sometimes rely more on his bulk than his technique, which can get him in trouble. Coaching will help with that ... Fun fact: He weighed as much as 420 pounds in middle school before becoming dedicated to football and healthy eating in high school.

Dawand Jones, Ohio State. Projected round: 2.

Along with Johnson, formed the best 1-2 tackle punch in college football ... Has a massive 6-8, 374-pound frame ... Started the last 25 games at right guard and consistently flashed the ability to mirror edge rushers and drive them past the pocket ... Must improve his run blocking, as he didn’t always get to the second level ... Fun fact: Basketball is his first love (he’s from Indiana, after all) and averaged 17 points and 9 rebounds as a high school senior.

Best of the rest: Anton Harrison (T), Oklahoma; Matthew Bergeron (T), Syracuse; Steve Avila (G), Texas Christian; Cody Mauch (T/G), North Dakota State; Emil Ekiyor Jr. (G), Alabama.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.