With Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets, the Patriots find themselves the doormats of the AFC East

The Patriots’ standing as AFC East doormats was reinforced Monday when the Jets finalized their trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft. The division is now arguably the toughest in the NFL, with perhaps only the NFC East matching the AFC East in terms of elite quarterback play and offensive firepower. DraftKings now has the Bills with the fifth-best Super Bowl odds, the Jets at sixth, and the Dolphins at 12th. The Patriots are 25th.

Unfortunately, for the Patriots, those days are long past. To paraphrase Harvey Dent and Dan Shaughnessy, “You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the Tomato Cans.”

For 20 years the Patriots bullied their AFC East rivals, compiling a .750 divisional record between 2000-19 (93-31) that was by far the best in the NFL. They consistently and reliably beat up on the woeful Bills (35-5), Jets (30-10), and Dolphins (25-15) en route to 18 division titles and six Super Bowl championships.

The Patriots, who haven’t won a playoff game in four years, will play two games each next year against:

▪ Bills QB Josh Allen, who has finished in the top three in scoring in three straight years and is 6-1 against the Patriots in that span.

▪ Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was the highest-rated quarterback in the NFL last year and has two of the most explosive receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

▪ Rodgers, who was NFL MVP in 2020 and 2021 and joins a Jets team loaded with young talent.

And just wait until the Dolphins sign Tom Brady this August. I’m kidding, but not really.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are starting with “a clean slate” on offense after a disastrous 2022 season. They have a third-year quarterback in Mac Jones who doesn’t have a strong arm or big physical traits, and who may not have a lock on the starting job. The Patriots made modest upgrades at wide receiver and tight end with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki, and still don’t have elite talent at those positions.

The Patriots are 9-10 in the AFC East since Tom Brady left (including a playoff loss to Buffalo), and haven’t proved they are anywhere close to competing with the Bills for the division title.

But the Jets were the Patriots’ one salve, with New England winning all six games since 2020. Now with Rodgers, the Jets are the sharks and the Patriots are the chum.

The Jets probably overpaid for Rodgers. The Jets are giving up the 42nd pick in this year’s draft, and a second-round pick next year that turns into a first rounder if Rodgers plays in 65 percent of snaps. It also appears that the Jets are paying the full freight on Rodgers’ contract, with $60 million guaranteed this year.

But a second, a first, and $60 million is still a small price to pay to solve the one position that has perplexed the Jets for the last decade. They need a quarterback much more than they need draft picks. With Rodgers in hand, the Jets should end the NFL’s longest playoff drought (12 years).

Making the playoffs is just the minimum expectation for the Jets now. They absolutely are Super Bowl contenders with Rodgers, even though he’s 40, joining a new team, and coming off a subpar (by his standards) 2022 season. Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have built an impressive roster thanks to years of high draft picks.

The Jets have the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in receiver Garrett Wilson and Defensive Rookie of the Year in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. They have speed and size with Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis. They have a dominant defensive front anchored by Quinnen Williams and Carl Lawson.

They whiffed on quarterback by taking Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in 2021 and not finding a better veteran behind him. Consider this: In 2022, there were 47 quarterbacks who threw 100 pass attempts. The Jets finished with a 7-10 record despite their quarterbacks finishing 44th (Mike White), 45th (Joe Flacco) and 46th (Wilson) in passer rating. Adding Rodgers should easily be good for an extra four or five wins.

The Jets don’t need Rodgers to play like an MVP for the trade to pay off. As long as he can minimize interceptions — and it’s concerning that he threw 12 last year after combining for nine between 2020-21 — the Jets are talented enough to make a run at the AFC crown.

The Patriots have hope for 2023 in the form of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. But they didn’t make significant moves to improve the roster to be able to compete with the Bills — only marginal upgrades at a handful of positions.

Now they have a second Super Bowl contender in their division with Rodgers going to the Jets. The Dolphins can be a contender, too, if Tagovailoa stays healthy or if they get Brady.

The AFC East is loaded with star power. But none of it is in New England. The Patriots have a lot of work ahead if they don’t want to be the doormats of the division in 2023.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.