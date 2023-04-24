Civilians flee fighting in Sudan for troubled neighboring countries

The huge movement of people risks overwhelming Sudan’s neighbors, some of which already host large numbers of refugees and internally displaced people. Sudan, a country of 45 million people and the third-largest by area in Africa, is surrounded by seven countries racked by poverty and instability.

The heavy gunfire, shelling, and airstrikes that have rocked Sudan for 10 days prompted foreign countries to begin evacuating diplomatic staff and nationals over the weekend. It also has driven thousands of Sudanese and other people across borders into Chad, Egypt, and South Sudan, aid workers said.

Civilians fleeing the fighting between two rival generals in Sudan streamed into neighboring nations Monday, raising concerns about a humanitarian crisis spreading to places already grappling with conflict, hunger, and dire economic straits.

Advertisement

Just the past few years have seen a civil war in Ethiopia; hunger, flooding, and ethnic fighting in South Sudan; and a coup in Chad.

“The humanitarian impact of this crisis is going to be almost unimaginable,” said Faith Kasina, the regional spokesperson for the United Nations refugee agency. “The worst-case scenario is unfolding right before our eyes.”

Repeated efforts to broker a cease-fire between the two rival forces — the army and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit — have failed.

In the latest attempt, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced late Monday Sudan time that the two parties had agreed to a nationwide cease-fire for three days. He added that the United States would work with others on a peace process. The Rapid Support Forces soon announced on Twitter that they had agreed to a three-day truce, but there was no response yet from the army.

More than 400 people have been killed and 3,700 others injured in Sudan in the fighting, according to the World Health Organization. The clashes have left countless people in the country without food, water, or electricity. Many hospitals in the capital, Khartoum, have closed, and several humanitarian organizations said that their warehouses and offices had been looted.

Advertisement

On Sudan’s southern border, nearly 3,000 people had arrived by Monday in the town of Renk in South Sudan, according to the International Organization for Migration, a UN agency. Most of those were South Sudanese returning home after having fled Khartoum in cars and on the backs of trucks, carrying whatever they could on the 280-mile journey south.

“The people that get out first are the people that have the means,” noted Peter Van der Auweraert, the South Sudan representative for the migration organization. “We are preparing for more vulnerable people arriving in the coming days and weeks.”

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, is wrestling with its own problems, particularly stemming from a yearslong civil war that has devastated the economy, cost the lives of more than 400,000 people, and displaced 4.3 million others. About three-quarters of the population, or more than 9 million people, are in need of humanitarian aid, according to the International Organization for Migration.

At Sudan’s northern land border, dozens of buses crossed into Egypt on Monday carrying those fleeing the fighting, where they were met by Sudanese relatives.

Hundreds of families, according to relatives and aid workers, are also fleeing to small cities and towns in the eastern and southern parts of Sudan, and some are considering crossing into Ethiopia — which is still recovering from two years of civil war in the northern Tigray region that was quieted in November.

Advertisement

Abdirahman Isak Shangah, a postgraduate student at the International University of Africa in Khartoum, took a half-day bus ride to reach the Sudanese town of Qadarif, and is headed to Ethiopia. He said that members of the paramilitary force barged into his dormitory Friday, took away the little food he had stored, ordered students to vacate their rooms, and began taking up positions.

“Our bedrooms became the battleground,” said Shangah, who is 26 and from Somalia. “Ethiopia has its own challenges, but it is safer to be anywhere else now than Khartoum.”

Foreign countries began to evacuate diplomatic staff from Sudan over the weekend in airlifts, and in long convoys by car to Egypt or a port on the Red Sea. But they have left behind a pool of resentment among some Sudanese, who say they feel both abandoned and angry that international diplomacy failed to prevent the military rivals from turning to battle.

The removal of foreign nationals continued on Monday, with the European Union evacuating 21 diplomatic staff and “more than 1,000 civilians,” according to the bloc’s top diplomat. Djibouti, Kenya, Nigeria, Brazil, and South Africa announced plans to evacuate their nationals.

Blinken said Monday that “dozens” of American citizens in Sudan have told the US government that they want to leave. The State Department is providing them with advice and guidance, but there are still no plans to offer them transportation because it is too dangerous, Blinken said. There are an estimated 16,000 Americans in Sudan, many of them dual nationals.

Advertisement

Brigadier General Patrick S. Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, said that the US military is positioning “naval assets” off the coast of Sudan “should they be needed.” The naval destroyer USS Truxtun is near Port Sudan, and the USS Lewis B. Puller, a specialized ship that serves as a floating base for special operations forces, is on the way.

Sudan has been hosting about 1.1 million refugees and asylum-seekers, according to the UN refugee agency. Most of those people are from South Sudan, a nation that split from Sudan in 2011 and has been ravaged by civil war ever since. Sudan is also home to refugees from conflicts and autocratic rule in countries such as Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Syria.

Even as some found a way to leave the most dangerous areas of Sudan, many people remain stuck in Khartoum, where the conflict is most acute.

Javid Abdelmoneim, who lives in Malawi, said that his father, an 80-year-old British national living in Khartoum, had declined offers from relatives to leave the city because he said that he had received promises from the British Embassy that he would be evacuated.

But the British government evacuated only its diplomatic staff Sunday, a move that Abdelmoneim said he and his family had learned about on Twitter. The government said Monday that it is using “all diplomatic avenues” to get British nationals out.

Advertisement

Abdelmoneim said that he is now trying to contact two uncles to take his father out of Khartoum along with them, but that phone and Internet networks were patchy.

“My only hope is that we will somehow reach our relatives and have them get my father out,” Abdelmoneim said, through tears.