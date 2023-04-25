Why does dystopian Boston keep showing up in TV, video games, and other visual art? From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ experts weigh in.

“ The Last of Us,” which is an adaptation from an action-play video game created by Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive entertainment, starts in Boston. The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization was wiped out by a fungal pandemic in a society overrun by human-like zombies. Boston is one of the country’s last remaining military-controlled quarantine zones, and Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsay) out of the city’s downtown and across the country in search of a cure.

TV audiences were hooked on HBO’s “The Last of Us” this year, perhaps nowhere more so than in Massachusetts. One study showed viewers in the Bay State were “the most obsessed” with the dystopian series, followed by audiences in Washington and New York.

The series opens with depictions of Boston landmarks such as the Custom House Tower, decrepit and overgrown with fungi. City Hall is nearly blown in half, and a scaffolded Old State House is hanging on by a thread.

But this is far from the first time Bostonians have seen their city as depicted through the lens of disaster. It seems every few years another version of dystopian Boston shows up in visual art, ripe for mass consumption — and slightly terrifying locals.

State Street is seen in the series trailer for the new HBO show "The Last of Us." HBO

“Why do creators keep setting these dystopian, post-apocalyptic stories in Boston?” asked Matthew Cole, who teaches and researches political theory and dystopia imagination for the Harvard College Writing Program.

Historical context is likely one reason, he said.

“It’s one of the oldest cities in the US,” Cole said in an interview. “We have institutions here that actually predate the country’s founding, and if you want to think about a reset point of American civilization, going to Boston takes things back to the beginning.”

That was true of “Handmaid’s Tale,” the 2017 Hulu series adapted from Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name. In the story, Boston is one of the most influential cities in the Republic of Gilead, a version of the United States run by right-wing religious extremists who strip women of all their rights. The first few seasons dealt audiences some of the most eerie images from around Boston — notably the scene depicting public hangings at Fenway Park.

Fenway Park as depicted in Hulu's "Handmaid's Tale."

A scene from season two of "The Handmaid's Tale" shows mass public hangings at Fenway Park in the dystopian Republic of Gilead. Hulu

Atwood spoke of the book’s setting with The New York Times in 1986.

“You often hear in North America, ‘It can’t happen here,’ but it happened quite early on,” Atwood told the newspaper. “The Puritans banished people who didn’t agree with them, so we would be rather smug to assume that the seeds are not there. That’s why I set the book in Cambridge.”

Alex Hutchinson, the creator behind the 2012 Boston-based video game Assassin’s Creed III, acknowledged the city’s history influenced him.

“Once we decided to make it about the American Revolution, obviously cities like Boston and New York pop out as key cities in that historical narrative,” Hutchinson said, adding that Boston is “less played out” than other major metropolitan cities like New York, LA, and London, which can influence creators to base their art there.

An image from Assassin's Creed III, set in 18th-century Boston. Ubisoft

A depiction of Boston during the American Revolution in the video game Assassin's Creed III. Ubisoft

Boston is also a notably forward-looking city, home to world-class universities and high-technological advancements and institutions, which adds another dimension to the post-apocalyptic narrative. The Waltham-based robotics company Boston Dynamics, for example, is said to already be bringing Boston into a sci-fi future with its commercial robot dogs, which can be purchased for a cool $75,000.

“There’s both a historical and futuristic aspect to Boston, which makes it interesting to play with,” Cole said.

(Cole also noted how Boston’s reputation as a Title Town brings with it no shortage of “haters.” A friend of his joked that Boston “is getting what it deserves.”)

The premise of the 2021 FX series “Y: The Last Man,” based on a 2002 graphic novel series, also has a Boston hook. In the novel and series, a catastrophic plague kills every male mammal in existence, except for one man and his pet money. In a familiar plot sequence, a crisis emerging from Boston sparks a trip across the country in an attempt to save humanity.

“There’s a scene that specifically mentions Jamaica Plain, so that stood out to me,” Cole, who lives in JP, said.

Also in 2021, the film “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds, imagines what Boston would look like as a video-game metropolis. The movie was shot on location in Liberty Square and other sites in the Financial District, as well as Revere Beach, Worcester, and under the Zakim Bridge.

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Ryan Reynolds in a scene from "Free Guy." Courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Associated Press

The video game Fallout 4 was released in 2015 and is set in Boston after a nuclear apocalypse. The story begins in the year 2077, and makes use of a number of landmarks, including Bunker Hill, Fort Independence, Fenway Park, and the Old North Bridge near Concord.

“We felt that Boston has the right mix of American history and high-tech,” game director Todd Howard said during the 2015 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

A depiction of MIT from the video game Fallout 4. Bethesda

“Falling Skies,” a five-season HBO series released in 2011, takes place in Boston after an alien attack has crippled most of the world. A Boston University history professor leads the charge to fight back.

Aliens meet the Bay State again in Steven Spielberg’s 2005 sci-fi thriller “War of the Worlds.” In it, Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning travel to Boston to reunite with family. When they arrive, they find the beginning of the collapse of the extra terrestrial forces. A scene at the end shows a sea of survivors slowly walking into the smoldering city, with alien vegetation covering everything from a “Welcome to Boston” highway sign to a statue of Paul Revere.

Some might even argue that there’s an air of dystopia in the 2010 film “The Social Network,” which is based on the 2009 book “The Accidental Billionaires” by Ben Mezrich. The story is a depiction of Mark Zuckerberg’s founding of Facebook at Harvard in 2004 — a narrative that’s still developing today.

Boston has a place at both the start and end of modern day society when it comes to visual art, and it’s only a matter of time before we see where creators will take the city next.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.